François Arnaud unfollows Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams during Heated Rivalry drama

I can’t keep up

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

François Arnaud has unfollowed many people from the Heated Rivalry cast and crew in the middle of drama surrounding the cast’s personal lives.

Last Friday, François, who plays Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry, caused a stir by unfollowing all his cast and crew members from the series. This included the two main characters, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, as well as show creator Jacob Tierney. His following went from more than 1,000 to just under 200.

Now, after lots of rumours started swirling about why, François has unfollowed even more people, so he’s only following the Instagram page for charity Amnesty International.

Some Heated Rivalry viewers have become overly invested in the cast’s personal lives, including theorising about their sexualities and real-life relationships. There have been loads of rumours going around that François and Connor are secretly in a relationship, which has upset people who want Hudson and Connor together, like in the show.

None of the cast members has directly addressed the rumours, but François kind of hinted at them in a recent interview, telling The Toronto Star that it was mostly “younger fans” who weren’t being respectful and “don’t understand the difference between reality and fiction”.

When asked about viewer interpretations of the series, François told The Brandon Sun: “I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?”

Hudson Williams has also opened up about his feelings around the massive wave of support and attention Heated Rivalry has been getting.

“All of this has been so cool. It’s been shocking because I’m a nihilist when it comes to how I think things are going to be received. Anything on top of that is a total blessing, a cherry on top of the cake,” he told People.

“I went through this entire process accepting the worst case, which is that they’re going to hate my performance, I’m so wrong for the part [and] it’s going to be torn apart by people who love the book.”

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

