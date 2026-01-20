François Arnaud unfollows Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams during Heated Rivalry drama

2 hours ago

François Arnaud has unfollowed many people from the Heated Rivalry cast and crew in the middle of drama surrounding the cast’s personal lives.

Last Friday, François, who plays Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry, caused a stir by unfollowing all his cast and crew members from the series. This included the two main characters, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, as well as show creator Jacob Tierney. His following went from more than 1,000 to just under 200.

Now, after lots of rumours started swirling about why, François has unfollowed even more people, so he’s only following the Instagram page for charity Amnesty International.

Some Heated Rivalry viewers have become overly invested in the cast’s personal lives, including theorising about their sexualities and real-life relationships. There have been loads of rumours going around that François and Connor are secretly in a relationship, which has upset people who want Hudson and Connor together, like in the show.

None of the cast members has directly addressed the rumours, but François kind of hinted at them in a recent interview, telling The Toronto Star that it was mostly “younger fans” who weren’t being respectful and “don’t understand the difference between reality and fiction”.

When asked about viewer interpretations of the series, François told The Brandon Sun: “I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?”

Hudson Williams has also opened up about his feelings around the massive wave of support and attention Heated Rivalry has been getting.

“All of this has been so cool. It’s been shocking because I’m a nihilist when it comes to how I think things are going to be received. Anything on top of that is a total blessing, a cherry on top of the cake,” he told People.

“I went through this entire process accepting the worst case, which is that they’re going to hate my performance, I’m so wrong for the part [and] it’s going to be torn apart by people who love the book.”

