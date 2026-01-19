The Tab
Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Is Connor Storrie dating his Heated Rivalry co-star? François Arnaud has finally spoken out

Guys, is it hot in here?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Connor Storrie’s Heated Rivalry character might have been down bad for Shane, played by Hudson Williams, but now the internet is convinced that he’s actually dating François Arnaud.

The sexualities of the Heated Rivalry cast have been a major topic of discussion following the filthy, filthy TV show that enthralled the world. The only out and proud member of the main cast is François Arnaud, who came out as bisexual in 2020.

While the internet seems to have moved on from the Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie love story, over the weekend, there were numerous viral posts claiming that Connor is dating François. It all emerged after they were pictured hanging out together a number of times in New York City, even flying out of the Big Apple together at JFK airport.

One particular photo, which showed them inches apart in black and white, went viral. The internet filled in the gaps, and all of a sudden, their romance was being offered as fact on Twitter and TikTok. Like clockwork, there were also groups of people taking their infatuation too far.

François Arnaud kinda addressed the Connor Storrie of it all

In an interview over the weekend, François Arnaud seemingly addressed speculation as he condemned the people going too far with their obsession with Heated Rivalry. The 40-year-old even recieved death threats after his alleged relationship with 26-year-old Connor began gaining traction on social media.

“In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful,” he told The Toronto Star.

“For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction. I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?”

As for their so-called relationship, there’s no firm confirmation as of yet. Neither of them has commented directly on the speculation. In light of that, let’s try to be normal guys.

That being said, this relationship – which probably isn’t even real – is now a firm fixture in my brain.

Featured image credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry LGBTQ+ TV
