Erm, was Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams making out with Tom Blyth? Explaining the viral video

The Heated Rivalry and People We Meet on Vacation crossover nobody saw coming

4 hours ago

Amid ongoing questions regarding the sexualities of the Heated Rivarly stars, people on Twitter are convinced that People We Meet on Vacation star Tom Blyth was making out with Hudson Williams.

Ahead of the Armani runway at Milan Fashion Week on Monday, The Hunger Games’ Tom Blyth was seated next to Hudson Williams at an exclusive dinner with Giorgio Armani himself. Ricky Martin and Jack O’Connell were also in attendance, and they took lots of Instagram snaps.

Soon enough, a video circulated on Twitter that appeared to show Hudson and Tom in a Milan nightclub. Party in the U.S.A. was playing as the two men locked lips, and it has since been viewed nearly eight million times. A whopping 17k people also saved the video.

“What the flying f**k the f**k,” it was captioned.

In the comments, when someone questioned the identities of the men, Grok responded: “They appear to be actors Tom Blyth (known for The Hunger Games prequel) and Hudson Williams, recently spotted together at a club in Milan. The blurry video has sparked confusion and viral reactions.”

So, is Grok spreading misinformation (again), or were Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams actually necking on?

What the flying fuck the fuck pic.twitter.com/IByebxIvj8 — ShowTime “Big Chief” Mark (@showtime_mark) January 18, 2026

Alright, so is the Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams video real?

First off, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams was at a dinner with Tom Blyth, Ricky Martin and Jack O’Connell – that much IS true. Unfortunately, not much else is.

While I’ll admit that the two fellas bore striking similarities to the actors, it wasn’t them. Both of them were in completely different outfits, and I very much doubt they ditched the Armani for another outfit. When in Milan, you obvs wear Armani to the club.

Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams in Milan. pic.twitter.com/uQolxdRxuH — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 18, 2026

I’m also sorry to confirm that Tom is publicly dating actress and dancer Daniela Norman. Hudson’s sexuality is a little bit more mysterious, but amidst the conversation surrounding it, the last thing he’s going to do is make out with a huge movie star in public.

Still, the internet has now accepted the video as a canon event. Despite the overwhelming evidence that it was just two random gays in the club, they’re convinced.

“The concept of Hudson Williams and Tom Blyth making out in a club,” one person wrote.

i get back after maybe 5 hours of being off twitter and my tl is everyone thinking tom blythe and hudson williams were passionately making out on the dance floor pic.twitter.com/N6vcPe5UXS — jude ⋆˙⟡ (@gowonneil) January 19, 2026

“This doesn’t look like Tom nor Hudson at all, but for my mental well-being, these are Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams,” another said.

Someone else wrote: “Now, why am I disappointed that it’s not them? Like, why?”

The internet has once again opted for delusion. Tom Blyth is in the People We Meet on Vacation, not the People We Meet in a Milan Nightclub.

Featured image credit: Twitter and Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock