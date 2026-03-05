We asked and you answered: Here are the best places to eat on Lancs’ Uni campus

4 hours ago

We’re reaching the end of Lent term and, honestly, we’re starting to get a little tired of our usual lunch options.

We’re super lucky at Lancs that we have an abundance of eateries available on campus, so we asked Lancaster students what they think are the best places to eat, based on seven different categories.

The food options to choose from were: Barkers, Co-op, Guan Zi, Pizzetta Republic, The Mill, Wok In, Sultans, SPAR, Costa, Friends Bistro, KC’s, The Deli, JuiCafe, Greggs, Coastal, Subway, The Marketplace, and HIVE. What a variety!

Best lunch spot

For those of us who don’t live on campus and have to battle full days of lectures, sorting out lunch every morning is a VERY trying experience. Sometimes we just don’t have time to add making a packed lunch onto our very long to-do list, so our campus eateries always help out.

Subway and Guan Zi (13.3%) Friends Bistro and Pizzetta Republic (11.1%) The Mill (8.9%)

Best place to grab a quick bite

It can be a very busy life being a uni student, and sometimes you just can’t face long lunchtime queues. When there’s only 10 minutes to grab yourself something, it’s pretty important to know where the quickest service is. We asked you where the best place on campus is to grab a quick bite, and your insightful experiences definitely delivered.

Greggs (37.8%) Co-op (26.7%) SPAR (13.3%)

Best place for a takeaway

Let’s face it, living on campus definitely has its downsides. It’s not the easiest task to get into town, especially when you have to tackle the nightmarish bus system, and sometimes we just really fancy a takeaway without paying a fortune in delivery fees. Fear not, campus residents, our responders have informed us that the best place to get a takeaway right here on campus is

Sultans (46.7%) Friends Bistro (15.6%) Guan Zi (17.8%)

Best value for money

Every student loves a bargain. You have to, really, when you’re working with a student loan that doesn’t even cover your rent. So when you need to eat out to sustain yourself during a long day on campus, it’s guaranteed that we’ll be looking for the best value for money that we can find. Lancaster students have collectively decided that Greggs is the best value for what you get, no regrets here, just sausage rolls and joy.

Greggs (27.3%) Co-op (22.7%) Friends Bistro (9.1%)

Most expensive (according to students)

Regardless of the tumultuous cost of living (can we still call it the cozzy livs?), it’s nice to treat yourself once in a while. And if that means splashing out on a takeaway, then so be it! Lancaster students have found that the most expensive place to eat on campus is Pizzetta Republic. It may break the bank, but it’s an absolutely delectable way to do so.

Pizzetta Republic (23.8%) Guan Zi (16.7%) Costa and Subway (9.5%)

Best healthy option

Generally, once you remove any monetary considerations from choosing what to have for lunch, the main reason we don’t eat out every day is because it’s not typically the healthiest of food on offer. That’s why it’s so great that campus has a lot of healthy options.

Subway (18.2%) Co-op (15.9%) JuiCafe (13.6%)

Your go-to

We can ask all of these questions and all of these categories as much as our heart desires but, really, the actual question is: what’s your go-to? Are you a Subway meal deal upgrader? Or a Guan Zi evening special kind of person? We asked, you answered, and the result of your favourite campus eateries are…

Co-op and Sultans (15.9%) Friends Bistro, Greggs, and Subway (11.4%) Guan Zi (13.6%) Pizzetta Republic, Barkers, and Coastal (4.5%) KC’s, SPAR, and Wok In (2.3%)

