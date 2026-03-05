Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

1 hour ago

Warwick LINE’s annual fashion show is coming up, infamous for its unique designs brought to life by a diverse line-up of models.

This year, the show is taking place on Thursday 5th March in Parish Church, Leamington Spa, with an after party at NEON, beginning at 11pm.

Titled “The Eve of the Masque”, the event will focus on inspiration from Venice Carnival culture, and will include the work of over 20 student designers.

If you’re wondering what The Eve of the Masque means, think transformation and opulence, where hidden identities are revealed. The choice of Parish Church as its venue allows for the theatrical aspect of a Venetian carnival to come to life under high ceilings and behind stained glass windows.

Don’t expect to just watch models walk, expect to be immersed into a show that carefully narrates a story of characters stepping into a new world.

Aigerim and Alicia, this year’s LINE Heads of Fashion Show, have been working hard to ensure the show will be bigger and better than ever. From casting to production, they have prepared an event which pushes the LINE’s creativity to the next level.

This year’s show is proudly sponsored by Redbull, allowing the scale of the show to elevate even more.

For those who are still unsure about buying a ticket, Alicia told The Warwick Tab: “I’d say this is such a unique opportunity at Warwick. So many societies run amazing events, but very few put on a full-scale fashion show. It’s not something you get to experience every week.

“Before LINE, I’d never gone to one in person, I’d only watched them through a screen. And being there physically is completely different. You feel the energy in the room. You feel the anticipation. It’s immersive. And on top of that, it’s all for charity. So you’re not just attending a show, you’re supporting something meaningful while experiencing something genuinely exciting.”

What can you expect from this year’s show? According to Aigerim: “Grandeur, beauty and artistry. Our designers are making looks that represent different characters and emotions, and they present personal interpretations and visions in those looks. The whole fashion show team is putting in effort to make this event grand and artistic, by bringing in an orchestra and having the church as a venue, we are planning to present the show as a coherent experience rather than a short program.”

Fear not, for once the fashion show has ended, the night will not.

An after party taking place at NEON will allow all designers, models and guests to come together and continue celebrations beyond the runway. The Venice Carnival is all about coming together and breaking boundaries and this night won’t fail to do so.

Whether or not you have involved yourself in LINE before, don’t hesitate to join. The Eve of the Masque will undoubtedly offer artistry that will expand your conception of what fashion is all about.

