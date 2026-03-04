Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things ‘students don’t really care about’

During candidate questions on Monday night, candidates broadly agreed that students are being “priced out” of accessing education.

The topic of money fell into many issues, such as bus fares, parking, accommodation price, and the Curriculum Transformation Program (CTP).

Most candidates said they would be looking to help initiate talks with the university and the new Vice-Chancellor Steve Decent.

The university is ‘ throwing money wherever they want to put it’

This was a quote directly from Lonsdale president and presidential candidate Kate, with many candidates and audience members agreeing and naming the Ruskin library as an example. To which Usul humorously suggested that students should just “flatten the Ruskin to teach [the university] a lesson”.

Presidential candidate Usul further weighed in on the financial concerns, asserting that they are “pretty good at finances” and vowing to “print more money” to “just invest it”.

Kate, Sam, and Christina all stressed the importance of financial transparency within both LUSU and the university, with all vowing to entrench an increase in student decision in university spending.

Kate said that the university accommodation is “already pricing students out of living on campus”.

Presidential candidate Sam referenced that the university is aware of LUSU’s underfunding, and that the new vice-chancellor “appears willing to consider increasing the budget” and vowed to advocate for budget increases if elected.

Accommodation and campus fees

The topic comes as university rent prices have increased nationwide, with many student groups calling for a reduction in price. For reference, ensuite accommodation for non-catered students in Lonsdale is set to be £206.08 per week, with a standard County shared bathroom accommodation is set to be £168.35 per week in the next academic year according to the university website.

Another issue brought up by candidates was recent bar closures and college finances in the past year.

Talking about the college fees each student pays at the start of their undergraduate degrees, Christina, president candidate and former County president said: “A lot of JCRs don’t have clarity on where that money goes.”

Although, one of the more positive points came during the activities officer debate in which Emily, seeking re-election for her role, talked about her project of a sports access fund, in which £150,000 was donated by alumni to help students pay for memberships and activities costs.

Furthermore, both activities candidates, Emily and Anna, vowed to implement further “accessible participation” for societies including in the financial and gender aspects.

‘I am more than happy to scream at the Vice-Chancellor passionately’ – transport and parking

This quote came from current LUSU Activities Officer and selection candidate Emily when talking about the issue of parking on campus.

The issue of transport first arose during the Activities Officer debate, with both candidates making reference to LUSU’s current role in campaigning on behalf of students to lower parking prices and the introduction of off-peak parking.

Emily alleged the university has sold “more car parking permits than there are spaces this year” and called the current cost of parking “extortionate”. Anna agreed, calling the lack of parking “annoying”.

Both candidates vowed to campaign for more parking spaces to be made available on campus, with Emily saying that there was a lot of spaces that are not being utilised, and Anna citing the new building work near Fylde college as obstructing parking.

In the presidential debate, bus prices were the main transportation topic, with an annual pass currently priced at £499 according to the Stagecoach website.

In a serious moment, face-painted Usul said they found it “crazy” that, in their experience of getting to campus, “it is not that much, really more expensive to drive than it is to come by bus”. Usul further advised that when advocating for change with bigger companies such as Stagecoach students “need to find other universities that have the same problems as you” and emphasised that “come together” to “lobby” price changes.

A solution spoken about frequently by presidential candidates was an access fund for travel to help subsidise bus fares.

Christina said that, if elected, she would hold meetings with the university, Stagecoach, and alumni to further along ideas for an access fund to help combat increasing bus fares and cited the success of the alumni funds for sports as an inspiration.

Student food banks and cost of living crisis

Usul very stoically replied with a reassurance that they “wouldn’t” help students in the cost of living crisis.

Kate talked about increasing the scope of college food banks, and also spoke about her want to “revive the LUSU food bank” whether through donations or university funding.

Sam talked about the university’s former cheap eats programme, in which Pendle Brew would serve vegan and dietary friendly meals on campus for students at a cheap price and vowed to bring it back. In so far as new ideas, Sam cited a Bristol University programme in which students can get “soup for a pound and hot meals for two pound”, and said that this would be a great way for students to get “affordable” and “nutritious” meals on campus.

Christina further emphasised the importance of food banks and said she would seek to increase their facilities and “subtle” yet “accessible” if elected. She also pointed to one of her secondary manifesto points, which promises to increase free “brain food” offerings during exam periods to help alleviate some student stress.

