We asked each LUSU president candidate the same question, here is what they said

When we already pay an extortionate amount for tuition, and are priced out of living on campus, we shouldn't also be priced out of getting public transport to attend our education. It's just not what the university should stand for." Sam Burgess: "I am running to speak up on the issues that I know students care about, but which are not being sufficiently addressed by LUSU or LU. I care strongly about my six manifesto points and I am dedicated to bringing positive change. This is something that I already do through setting up and being a member of campaign groups, such as Students Support the Strikes, and through my role in the LUSU Voice Team supporting student leaders to build strong communities and campaign on issues impacting them. "Secondly, I want students to see that there is an alternative to electing officers who have been members of JCRs and are part of the 'LUSU bubble'. I find that most students are unengaged with LUSU and don't feel represented or supported by it. I've had to work hard to get the support I've needed from LUSU as a student leader and campaigner, and I am running to ensure it is a lot easier for all students to access LUSU and feel part of their union."

Question two: What is one specific change students would clearly notice by the end of your term?

Christina Mallinson:”A specific change students would see by the end of my term, would be increased transparency, resources and accessibility. I mean this in regard to a variety of things- resources for travel arrangements, raised awareness of women’s+ safety and how to stop the problem, as well as increased transparency for students as they will be integral to decision-making bodies within the university.”

Kate Bracewell: “By the end of my first term, you will see more clear and timely support channels in place to assist exec members and a greater appreciation for the work done by student volunteers. I intend to have clear guidelines and easily accessible help via LUSU for anyone who needs it. You won’t be finding yourself lost in email chains or feedback loops!”

Sam Burgess: “Students would clearly notice that LUSU is understands their concerns and is on their side. On the issue of affordability, one specific change would be the creation of an SU-run food hatch which provides cheap, hot meals, similar to the Cheap Eats which used to be available at Pendle Brew and were very popular.”

Students would notice how much happier they feel on campus (apart from Tuesdays) due to my amazing ideas and leadership regime.

Question three: How would you challenge the University when needed while maintaining a productive relationship?

Christina Mallinson: “Throughout my nearly three years of working within LUSU, I have never had any issues when it comes to voicing opinion and standing my ground. My key vice has always and will always be diplomacy. I have proved that i can maintain productive relationships, whilst also fighting for what students desire and need.”

Kate Bracewell: “Having sat on the student experience committee I know what it’s like to try and talk to a room full of university higher-ups and feel like they just don’t get it. Pushing for change from the university is a slow-moving and hard task but it’s not one I am unfamiliar with, I fought to keep Lonsdale bar open, and I fought for student voices to be heard when retail was going ahead with events that students did not want. I intend to keep pushing back on decisions that students disagree with by providing them the platforms to communicate with the University directly.”

Sam Burgess: “I am currently involved in several campaign groups which work with different parts of university management to negotiate changes in line with student demands. I have found that staff mostly welcome the student perspective and are very willing to listed to us and take our views on board, even when we are constructively critical of what the university is doing. I ensure that I’m respectful and cooperative, and this means I have established good working relationships with many members of staff.

“I am also prepared to speak out when I think the university is underperforming and challenge decisions that are not made in the student interest. The university is dependent on LUSU and student volunteers, who organise the majority of events, sports and societies that are so important in the university’s publicity. Therefore, there is room for us to be bolder in pushing for change in certain areas.”

I would challenge the university by causing chaos until I get what I want. A productive relationship is not important.