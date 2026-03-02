Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

31 mins ago

Francesca and Michaela’s storyline was a bit confusing in Bridgerton season four, but the actresses who play both characters have explained what’s really going on between them.

The pair got close before John’s tragic death, and one minute, there seemed to be a romantic spark between them, but then Michaela was acting really standoffish. She promised Francesca that she wouldn’t leave before fleeing back to London without telling her. And that’s the last we saw of them.

So, do they have feelings for each other? Well, according to Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, it’s very one-sided. Michaela does, but Francesca doesn’t know that liking a woman in that way could even be a possibility. This is Regency England, remember.

“I think Michaela has feelings for Francesca. I think that she has pushed them down to the very bottom, but they are there, and she isn’t really acknowledging them,” Baduza, who plays Michaele, told Variety. “Obviously, Francesca is her cousin’s wife, so it’s a lot for her, but she’s definitely feeling that level of attraction for Francesca.”

Dodd added: “I think Francesca isn’t even aware of that as a possibility. As much as she’s feeling feelings, she doesn’t really know where they come from and why. For the most part, it’s a confronting energy for her.”

She continued: “[Michaela] is somebody who lives their life in quite an opposite way. It’s a little bit like triggering for Francesca, and makes her question herself. There’s a response that comes from Francesca when she’s with Michaela, but I don’t think she has any idea what that is — yet.”

Baduza claimed that Michaela left without telling Francesca because she was “feeling a lot of emotions” and “very overwhelmed”.

“I think that her coping mechanism is to just run away and pretend like nothing is happening. If she’s not there to face it, then she doesn’t have to deal with it. She’s constraining herself, and in doing so, is hurting Francesca a lot. She’s just looking out for herself,” she said.

So, there’s nothing romantic going on between them… yet. However, they were definitely setting up the scene for season five. If you’ve read the Bridgerton books, you’ll know what happens next.

Featured image by: Netflix