The Tab

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

The actresses have explained everything

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Francesca and Michaela’s storyline was a bit confusing in Bridgerton season four, but the actresses who play both characters have explained what’s really going on between them.

The pair got close before John’s tragic death, and one minute, there seemed to be a romantic spark between them, but then Michaela was acting really standoffish. She promised Francesca that she wouldn’t leave before fleeing back to London without telling her. And that’s the last we saw of them.

So, do they have feelings for each other? Well, according to Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, it’s very one-sided. Michaela does, but Francesca doesn’t know that liking a woman in that way could even be a possibility. This is Regency England, remember.

“I think Michaela has feelings for Francesca. I think that she has pushed them down to the very bottom, but they are there, and she isn’t really acknowledging them,” Baduza, who plays Michaele, told Variety. “Obviously, Francesca is her cousin’s wife, so it’s a lot for her, but she’s definitely feeling that level of attraction for Francesca.”

Dodd added: “I think Francesca isn’t even aware of that as a possibility. As much as she’s feeling feelings, she doesn’t really know where they come from and why. For the most part, it’s a confronting energy for her.”

Credit: Netflix

She continued: “[Michaela] is somebody who lives their life in quite an opposite way. It’s a little bit like triggering for Francesca, and makes her question herself. There’s a response that comes from Francesca when she’s with Michaela, but I don’t think she has any idea what that is — yet.”

Baduza claimed that Michaela left without telling Francesca because she was “feeling a lot of emotions” and “very overwhelmed”.

“I think that her coping mechanism is to just run away and pretend like nothing is happening. If she’s not there to face it, then she doesn’t have to deal with it. She’s constraining herself, and in doing so, is hurting Francesca a lot. She’s just looking out for herself,” she said.

So, there’s nothing romantic going on between them… yet. However, they were definitely setting up the scene for season five. If you’ve read the Bridgerton books, you’ll know what happens next.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Here are four huge clues this Bridgerton sibling is going to be the new Lady Whistledown

Latest

Spring is coming to Uni of York

Faye Robinson

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Spring is coming to Uni of York

Faye Robinson

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!