The Tab
bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

I get why she changed her mind now

Claudia Cox

After part one of season four, Bridgerton viewers were gushing about tea and demanding Netflix release a line of corset-inspired lingerie. But in season four part two, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lord Marcus Anderson’s relationship headed in a very different direction. Violet accepted Marcus’s marriage proposal… and then they broke up. The actor who stars as Violet, Ruth Gemmell, has broken down her and Marcus’s ending in Bridgerton season four. I totally get why she dumped him now.

Violet didn’t intentionally string Marcus along during all their tea-drinking. According to Ruth Gemmell, Violet didn’t really process the engagement in episode seven, as she was focusing on John’s death and Francesca’s grief. Ruth Gemmell told TheWrap: “Whatever Francesca is going through, I think Violet feels she needs to be there — she almost reverts back to being family first. Her self-discovery is going to have to take a little bit of a backseat.”

Benedict’s overly melodramatic romance with Sophie reminded Violet of what she was like back in the day. This made Violet realise how different she became after getting married and having, like, a hundred children with a thousand scandals. This made her want to “be a little bit more open in general, or even just with Marcus”.

violet and benedict bridgerton season four

Well, they do have the same taste in pale blue florals
(Image via Netflix)

“Her idea was to be a bit freer, rather than in another marriage,” she explained. That’s why Violet became un-engaged. Apparently, she was surprised and upset that Marcus didn’t want to continue as friends-with-benefits.

Ruth Gemell explained: “Because he was up for that without the prospect of marriage before, she thinks he would go along with that. She’s quite shocked, and I think it will be quite tough on her.”

The actor also teased this storyline wasn’t over. This might not even be the ending of Violet Bridgerton’s relationship with Marcus. “Who knows what they’re going to do? But I think she’ll certainly come across him, and he’ll have a date and she’ll be really jealous.”

bridgerton season four violet and marcus near the ending

Never mind, then
(Image via Netflix)

The showrunner of season four, Jess Brownell, has also hinted there may be more romantic turmoil for Violet in season five and beyond. She said on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast: “I think for Violet, [saying yes] to Marcus would be like her marrying the first guy right after her husband. I feel like she has more of a journey to go on. She’s got some kids to see through, making sure that they get off on their way and debut before she’s ready to really do what she wants to really do. We’ll get there.”

I can’t wait.

Netflix

