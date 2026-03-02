Here are four huge clues this Bridgerton sibling is going to be the new Lady Whistledown

2 hours ago

The biggest shock of the Bridgerton season four finale was that there’s a new Lady Whistledown in town. Penelope put down the reins and tried to end the famous gossip column for good, but somebody else took her place. So, who could it be? Well, we won’t know until season five comes out, but the most popular theory is Hyacinth.

Yep, people think the youngest Bridgerton sibling is going to be a secret gossip spreader, and there’s actually so much evidence for it. So, here are all the reasons people think Hyacinth Bridgerton is the new Lady Whistledown. These four clues will definitely convince you.

Hyacinth learnt the power of being invisible

The biggest clue that it’s Hyacinth is the scene where she finds out she can be invisible as a maid. The Bridgerton sister impersonates a maid to sneak into a ball because society restricts her, and realises she can hide in plain sight. This would be very, very useful as Lady Whistledown, don’t you think? She’s literally found a disguise to get her gossip.

That interesting conversation with Eloise

During season four, Hyacinth sits down with her most rebellious sister, Eloise, and tells her that she wants to discover herself before entering the social season and getting married. It makes perfect sense that she’ll do this by writing as Lady Whistledown in secret, and she might even enlist Eloise’s help to keep her hidden.

The Bridgerton sister is always paying attention

The latest season showed us that Hyacinth is always paying attention and intrigued by what’s going on. She’s too young to actually take part in any of the events, but so desperately wants to, so she watches and observes quietly from the sidelines. This is exactly what makes a good Lady Whistledown.

She was annoyed about Lady Whistledown’s retirement

When Hycainth read Lady Whistledown’s announcement that she was retiring, we literally saw the frustration on her face. She wasn’t happy because she absolutely loves the gossip. If nobody else is going to bring her the gossip, she’ll have to go out and get it herself, right?!

