Here’s every single Bridgerton child in order, and where their storyline is up to

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Bridgerton is back for another season, and everyone’s getting confused by the children once again. There are just too many Bridgerton siblings to keep up, so here’s every single one in order of their age from oldest to youngest, and what they’re doing now in Regency London.

Anthony

The Bridgerton siblings are all named alphabetically, so the oldest one is Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, who’s now 33. He’s in India with his bride Kate, and they just gave birth to their first baby. We learn this at the start of season four, when Mrs Wilson says: “They’re sweet as long as you are not the one who has to look after them and mind their cries. I, for one, am glad the viscountess had her baby in India.”

Benedict

Benedict is the second oldest at 30 years old, and season four is obviously all about him. He’s on the hunt for the Woman in Silver he met at the masquerade ball, completely unaware she’s the maid, Sophie, he’s been getting closer too. In the final episode, he asked her to be his mistress, and it was left on that major cliffhanger.

Colin

Next up is Colin who’s 25 and happily married to his love Penelope Featherington. Season three was Penelope’s season, and we watched their love blossom after years of her fancying him. They’ve just got married and welcomed their first child too, a son called Elliot who we see in the first episode. His name comes from her bestie and Colin’s sister, Eloise. How cute!

Daphne

Daphne is the next Bridgerton sibling, and the oldest daughter at 24. She was the main character in season one and made brief appearances in seasons two and three, but has now been written out because her story is over. She’s married to Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (aka Regé-Jean Page) and they are living happily ever after. In the Bridgerton books, they have five kids: Amelia, Belinda, Caroline, David, and Edward.

Eloise

20-year-old Eloise’s story is coming in Bridgerton season six or seven, and I can’t wait. For now, she’s put herself “on the shelf” and is completely uninterested in finding a suitable husband. Her mother and siblings aren’t very happy about it though, and she won’t be able to stay on the shelf for long. If you just can’t wait, here’s who Eloise ends up marrying in the books.

Francesca

Francesca is the next Bridgerton sibling, and she’s 19 years old in season four. She just got married to John Stirling and the season follows them as they struggle to conceive their first child. So, how is she going to have her own season if we’re already getting her story now? Well, let’s just say John isn’t actually her final partner.

Gregory

The youngest Bridgerton son is Gregory, who’s now 15 in season four. He’s away at boarding school at Eton, but makes a brief return and gets made fun of by his older brothers because he’s grown a beard.

Hyacinth

And the very youngest Bridgerton sibling is little 13-year-old Hyacinth. She probably won’t make her full debut into the social season until season six, so we won’t see very much of her until then. In the books, her storyline is shared in book seven, and she ends up marrying a *very* important character’s grandson.

