All the scary evidence for Francesca’s husband John dying in Bridgerton season four part two

Bridgerton viewers have spotted plenty of evidence that John Stirling could die in season four part two, and now I’m very fearful for his wellbeing. Here are the three biggest clues he might die within the next few episodes.

Clue one: John Stirling will definitely die eventually

Hate to break it to you, but his days are numbered. In the Bridgerton books, John and Francesca are only together for about two years. He experiences a headache, goes to bed, and dies. Francesca finds him in the morning. The author has explained he dies of a brain aneurysm (although the Bridgerton characters don’t understand science enough to use that term).

The book that focuses on Francesca, When He Was Wicked, follows her relationship with John’s cousin, Michael. This is Michaela in the show.

His death has always been on the cards, but now Bridgerton viewers fear he will die within the next few episodes. This would work with the timeline of the show so far.

Clue two: Violet’s dress in the new trailer

If you peer closely at the teaser for the next four episodes, you’ll see Violet in a very funereal dress.

Benedict also runs out the house in all black clothes. In clips of him and Violet having a DMC, we only see their shoulders, but it looks like they could both be in all black. Maybe the characters are dressed like that for a funeral. The only character likely to die soon in the show would be John.

In the teaser, Francesca hurries down a corridor at night, looking very emotional. This clip could be from when John is suddenly ill.

Clue three: This line to Francesca

In season four episode four, John and Francesca have a teary DMC about children and “pinnacles”. John tells her: “We are just right as we are right now, and we have all the time in the world for the rest.” If you know John will die in Bridgerton, this line is really jarring. It may be hinting John and Francesca don’t have much time…

