The Tab

This Regency context changed my mind about Benedict’s awful ‘mistress’ proposal in Bridgerton

Turns out, Benedict isn’t actually as bad as we all thought

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Bridgerton has done it to us again. We’ve spent four whole episodes of series four in eager anticipation of when Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek finally confess their love for each other. A steamy staircase scene brings them very close, and then it’s ruined with one line. Damn it, Benedict, why did you have to ask Sophie to be your mistress?

Unsurprisingly, many Bridgerton viewers were furious with Benedict’s very unromantic proposal for Sophie to be his mistress after such an intense display of sexual romance. One TikToker wrote: “Imagine doing and saying all that to end with ‘be my mistress'”. 

Sure, asking someone to be your mistress hardly has the same ring to it as asking for their hand in marriage. However, some viewers have pointed out that, in the context of Regency England, Benedict’s request isn’t actually as bad as it seems from a modern perspective. 

Was it acceptable for Benedict to ask Sophie to be his mistress in Regency England?

via Netflix

If you’re wondering why Benedict, a powerful nobleman, couldn’t just use his power to marry a woman of a lower social standing, the answer is more complicated than you might think. 

According to historian L.A Hilden, although a title-holder would be able to marry below his station, he would risk “criticism and a possible shunning from society”. 

On top of this, “younger aristocratic sons [like Benedict] could be cut off financially if they married a woman from the lower classes.”

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Even if Benedict was willing to be outcast from society, there would still be his family loyalty to consider. It wouldn’t just be him who was facing the consequences of his choices, but the entire Bridgerton name. 

As one TikTok creator pointed out: “Violet said multiple times that Benedict’s wife (and her rank) would considerably affect his sister’s future and his family’s reputation within the ton.”

Because of this, it doesn’t matter whether or not Benedict cares about societal expectations on a personal level. We know that he cares about his sisters, and if marrying a maid would damage their reputation, it is not something he’d decide to do lightly. 

And, since noblemen in Regency England often married for rank as opposed to genuine affection, keeping a mistress was a common way to continue a relationship with a woman they were in love with.

How has a Bridgerton producer justified Benedict’s mistress proposal?

via Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Jess Brownwell, a writer and producer of Netflix’s Bridgerton, explained: “We are trying to illustrate just how big the class divide was then. And I think truly, what Benedict asks would have been considered the only way for a man—a gentleman—and a housemaid to be together during that era.

“So it’s not that unusual for him to think that that’s romantic. However, in the larger context of this being the love of his life and us watching their love story, I think it’s absolutely the right reaction to be outraged and to be mad at him”. 

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Latest

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge