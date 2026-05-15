Here are the brutal shots Drake takes at Kendrick in his three new albums, and what they mean

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Drake just surprised released three albums – Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, and they’re stocked full of Kendrick Lamar disses, so here’s all of them laid out for you.

The summer of 2024 will always be marked by the wild Drake and Kendrick beef. Back-to-back, song to song, the rappers took turns taking shots at each other until one finally stood as the winner. It’s pretty widely agreed that Kendrick was the winner of the beef, especially with how popular Not Like Us was.

The cherry on top was Kendrick performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last year, with a whole stadium of people dissing Drake. Very hard to come back from.

That isn’t stopping Drake from trying, though! He surprised with three albums, including the highly anticipated Iceman, which is littered with shots at Kendrick.

Make Them Pay

“Damn, who is this guy for real/ I guess a magician/ 100 million streams vanished, no one got questions.”

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Throughout their beef, Drake accused Kendrick of buying streams or using bots to inflate streams artificially. Specifically, he didn’t believe Not Like Us was as popular as it actually was and accused Spotify of working with Kendrick, which Spotify vehemently denied.

What’d I Miss

“It’s love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let’s go.”

During the whole beef, Drake lost a lot of allies. This lyric is a shoutout to the supporters who stood by Drake and possibly a dig at people like Mustard, who sided strongly with Kendrick.

Dust

“What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don’t remember it going like that, I don’t remember one word of your raps.”

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“White kids listen to you cuz’ they feel some guilt, and that’s how your soul gets fulfilled, handing out turkeys on camera inside of your hood, then you go back to the hills.”

Another thing Drake maintained throughout the beef was that Kendrick doesn’t actually have any “hits”. The rapper pokes fun at the serious nature of a lot of Kendrick’s music, which tackles issues of alcoholism, racism and trauma.

Make Them Remember

“Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed”/”What is it? The braids?”

Here, Drake is making fun of Kendrick’s height. Muggsy Bogues is widely known as the shortest NBA player in history, at just 5’3. Kendrick isn’t quite that short – he’s 5’5. And the braids lyric is a reference to Kendrick’s diss track, Euphoria.

Ran To Atlanta

“Atlanta’ll tell you ’bout my run”

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Basically, this whole song is a reference to Kendrick accusing Drake of “running to Atlanta” to gain street cred as someone from a cushy middle-class background in Canada.

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Featured image via Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock and Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock