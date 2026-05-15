Rihanna to DJ Khaled: Every single ‘diss’ on Drake’s three new albums, and there’s a lot

2 hours ago

Drake just dropped not one, not two but three new albums and as usual, the songs feature a lot of savage disses to other celebrities and people in the music industry. Here’s a list of every single person he has seemingly taken shots at on Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, because there are a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

DJ Khaled

Drake called out DJ Khaled for not speaking out on Palestine on his track Make Them Play, singing: “Khaled you know what I mean, the beef was fully live, you went halal… and your people are still waiting for a ‘Free Palestine’ but apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green. I’m seeing everyone’s true colours.”

Kendrick Lamar

The rapper took numerous swipes at Kendrick Lamar, unsurprisingly. On the track Dust, he raps: “What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don’t remember it going like that, I don’t remember one word of your raps.”

He then claimed people only listen to Kendrick because they feel guilty: “White kids listen to you cuz’ they feel some guilt, and that’s how your soul get fulfilled, handing out turkeys on camera inside of your hood then you go back to the hills.”

Pusha T

Champagne Papi took a shot at Pusha T by bringing up the fact he was mentioned in the Epstein files: “Ya’ll was island hopping back then now your name’s redacted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

He seemingly called out ASAP Rocky and Rihanna too, saying she hasn’t even shared his new single: “Yo baby mama ain’t even post your single, where she at?”

BTS

This one’s sort of a backhanded compliment, but he made a reference to K-pop band BTS, saying it took them a long time to get to success: “I’m feeling like BTS ’cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.”

Jay-Z

Jay-Z got a swipe too with the line: “I’ll take the 500k over the dinner”. This references one of social media’s longest-running debates, whether someone would rather have dinner with Jay-Z or get $500k in cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

LeBron James

Drake appeared to take a shot at NBA star LeBron James on Make Them Rememeber, rapping: “I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up.” Oof!

Playboi Carti

The rapper called out Playboi Carti for being a fake friend on the track Whisper My Name: “Baby boy please, I heard what you said to lil bro about me. Yeah, and when you run into me on ICEMAN what you gon’ do except freeze? You not bout to squeeze. You not in the streets.”

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock and Drake/Instagram