The Tab

Rihanna to DJ Khaled: Every single ‘diss’ on Drake’s three new albums, and there’s a lot

He even took a swipe at BTS and LeBron James

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Drake just dropped not one, not two but three new albums and as usual, the songs feature a lot of savage disses to other celebrities and people in the music industry. Here’s a list of every single person he has seemingly taken shots at on Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, because there are a lot.

DJ Khaled

Drake called out DJ Khaled for not speaking out on Palestine on his track Make Them Play, singing: “Khaled you know what I mean, the beef was fully live, you went halal… and your people are still waiting for a ‘Free Palestine’ but apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green. I’m seeing everyone’s true colours.”

Kendrick Lamar

The rapper took numerous swipes at Kendrick Lamar, unsurprisingly. On the track Dust, he raps: “What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don’t remember it going like that, I don’t remember one word of your raps.”

He then claimed people only listen to Kendrick because they feel guilty: “White kids listen to you cuz’ they feel some guilt, and that’s how your soul get fulfilled, handing out turkeys on camera inside of your hood then you go back to the hills.”

Pusha T

Champagne Papi took a shot at Pusha T by bringing up the fact he was mentioned in the Epstein files: “Ya’ll was island hopping back then now your name’s redacted.”

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

He seemingly called out ASAP Rocky and Rihanna too, saying she hasn’t even shared his new single: “Yo baby mama ain’t even post your single, where she at?”

BTS

This one’s sort of a backhanded compliment, but he made a reference to K-pop band BTS, saying it took them a long time to get to success: “I’m feeling like BTS ’cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.”

Jay-Z

Jay-Z got a swipe too with the line: “I’ll take the 500k over the dinner”. This references one of social media’s longest-running debates, whether someone would rather have dinner with Jay-Z or get $500k in cash.

LeBron James

Drake appeared to take a shot at NBA star LeBron James on Make Them Rememeber, rapping: “I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up.” Oof!

Playboi Carti

The rapper called out Playboi Carti for being a fake friend on the track Whisper My Name: “Baby boy please, I heard what you said to lil bro about me. Yeah, and when you run into me on ICEMAN what you gon’ do except freeze? You not bout to squeeze. You not in the streets.”

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock and Drake/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Drake Music
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Here’s how to see your most-streamed artist ever on Spotify, with new Party of the Year

Millie Bobby Brown’s husband called ‘useless’ for resurfaced pics of her struggling with baby

Channing Tatum posts bizarre poem in salty response to Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Harry Styles

Latest

People are freaking out, so here’s how old Travis and Tyga were while dating Kylie Jenner

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s calling out the age gaps after her latest podcast

Review: Scenes from the Climate Era

Madeleine Wood

How do you stage existential dread?

How an influencer’s holiday pictures led to her boyfriend being kidnapped, tortured and killed

Hayley Soen

Kidnappers were able to track his location because of the posts

Love Island’s Zach responds after huge backlash for smoking around pregnant girlfriend

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their baby is due in just two months

MAFS Australia

Only one 2026 couple are together, but the overall MAFS Australia success rate is even more bleak

Hayley Soen

Can we even call it a dating show at this point?

Rihanna to DJ Khaled: Every single ‘diss’ on Drake’s three new albums, and there’s a lot

Ellissa Bain

He even took a swipe at BTS and LeBron James

Oxfordshire student dies of suspected meningitis following new outbreak in Reading

Jessica Owen

Two others are currently being treated

Spirit Airlines worker reveals full grovelling apology James Charles sent her and it’s bad

Ellissa Bain

‘Do I accept his apology? Hell no’

Spotify new logo

Spotify has changed its logo to a fun disco ball, and the reason why is super cute

Hayley Soen

Party time!

Here’s exactly what the merger with Cranfield University could mean for KCL students

Isabella Zbucki

No, the universities name will not be changing

Danny reveals where he and Bec stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

Ellissa Bain

I’m actually shocked

They’re going strong, and Filip and Stella have shared a huge life update after MAFS

Ellissa Bain

It’s big news!

Three The Boys main actors aren’t happy about season five’s story, as creator defends choices

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Things seem messy behind the scenes

David and Alissa *did* chat with experts at reunion commitment ceremony – MAFS ‘chose not to air it’

Hayley Soen

‘It was the first time we saw the real Alissa’

MAFS Australia 2026 cast members with new partners

Ouch! The seven MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who already have new partners

Hayley Soen

Experts, who?

MAFS’ Danny Hewitt apologises for ‘repulsive’ unseen comments about female co-stars

Esther Knowles

Even his own mum was disgusted

University of South Wales faces inquiry calls over ‘toxic work culture’ claims

Emily Armitage

More than 12 staff members made claims of bullying and harassment

James Charles

Dear James Charles, as you tell laid-off worker to ‘get a job’ here are stories of those helplessly trying

Hayley Soen

‘Welcome to the real world’ he said, when he clearly has no idea what the real world looks like

Here’s what Rachel is doing now after leaving MAFS Australia with her head held high

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t need someone who will only make her a priority ‘next winter’

The Boys’ actor speaks out after surprise death, as viewers call it ‘underwhelming’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I was not ready