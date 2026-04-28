Channing Tatum posts bizarre poem in salty response to Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Harry Styles

This man is 46 and posting like a teen

3 hours ago

Channing Tatum has seemingly reacted to the news that his ex-wife, Zoë Kravitz, is engaged to Harry Styles.

After weeks of speculation and being sighted out and about with a shiny new ring, a source close to Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz confirmed the rumour to PEOPLE. They claimed that the celebs had only shared the exciting news with a “small circle.”

A lot of people have already argued that they’re moving fast, considering they’ve only been together eight months.

Channing Tatum’s poem after the Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles news

In a moment that many people have taken as a direct response to the engagement news, Channing Tatum channelled his inner 14-year-old girl when he posted a rather odd poem on his Instagram story.

Written by John Roedel, it reads: “My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was to blame about how big a mess I had become / eventually, they couldn’t be in the same room with each other.”

AHAHSHDHDHFFHURG pic.twitter.com/KC5YgLWkOk — girl with many prospects (@harryscowgirI) April 27, 2026

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After that, he posted a reel from Don’t Die Dumb about a new therapy technique to “release Anger.” Called noodle therapy, it sees people smack each other with pool noodles.

“It seems so much fun,” he captioned the post.

Of course, the timing of the strange posts could just be a massive coincidence, but the internet doesn’t think so.

“Zoë, you must write a book please,” one person said.

Another wrote: “He’s 55 years old btw fjdhddjdh.”

Zoë Kravitz has a truly inspiring relationship history, with names such as Austin Butler, Drake, and Penn Badgley filling her little black book. Apparently, one iconic heathrob wasn’t enough; This is the greed they talk about in the Bible.

She was engaged to Channing for a time, but it obviously didn’t work out.

“Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened,” she told ELLE.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Channing Tatum has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock and David Fisher/Shutterstock