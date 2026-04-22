Harry Styles opens up about wanting a family ‘soon’ as Zoe Kravitz engagement rumours spread

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were just spotted kissing in London a couple of days ago, and the singer just revealed what he wants next in life as Zoë is spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Last August, actress Zoë Kravitz and musician Harry Styles were spotted on a romantic date in Rome, walking arm in arm. Since then, there have been multiple sightings of the mysterious couple, who have kept their romance pretty private outside of their PDA.

The latest sighting of the pair has sparked engagement rumours, as Harry was photographed kissing Zoë, who has been seen wearing a huge diamond ring. Keeping their relationship as private as ever, neither Zoë nor Harry has confirmed whether or not they’re engaged. But a recent Harry Styles interview with Zane Lowe has people connecting the dots.

“I had a real honest conversation with myself about, ‘OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like?'” theHarry Styles said last month. “And then how do I make changes to aim at that?”

He continued: “I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things. It just allowed me to go like, ‘Okay, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen? I can’t just expect them to just happen to me.’”

@meganalicious he was supposed to be MINE #harrystyles also if anybody says to me “how does your bf feel about this” he bought everything on my harry wall. ♬ original sound – lara

The 32-year-old described what he describes as “the one”, and honestly, it’s so sweet.

“They hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be. I think accepting flaws and stuff is like, yes, having understanding is wonderful, but you know that I want to be better than that. So, when you challenge me on something, it’s a gift to me, actually.”

Zoë opened up about her struggles with the traditional relationship structure after her rocky relationship with ex Channing Tatum.

“I just learned to think about who I am and what I want. You meet someone amazing who wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them, and that’s what you do,” she told GQ.

“It’s a hard question to ask yourself: ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself.”

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Featured image via Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock