Tut tut: Coachella hit with chunky fine because of a naughty two minutes in Justin Bieber’s set

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Whether you loved the stripped-back approach or hated it like a good chunk of Twitter, there’s a reason that Justin Bieber’s Coachella set had people calling it Biebechella.

After scrolling through his YouTube videos for weekend one of Coachella, Justin Bieber returned to the stage for weekend two earlier this week. He did a duet with SZA and made Billie Eilish’s year, nay, life, by bringing her out on stage.

Coachella might be done and dusted now, but the drama is still carrying on. As it turns out, the festival has been hit by a five-digit fine because of Justin and Anyma.

Justin Bieber – Coachella 2026 (Weekend 2) pic.twitter.com/K080kChHR6 — asl (@AwardShowLive_) April 21, 2026

Why was Coachella fined for Justin Bieber’s performance

A representative for the city of Indio, where Coachella is hosted, has spoken to TMZ about looming fines for Coachella.

You see, there’s a one am cutoff for any musical performances, and while weekend one broke no rules, the same could not be said for weekend two.

Justin Bieber brings out SZA to perform “Snooze” at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/3bT9D0Vv19 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2026

For one, Justin Bieber’s set ran over by TWO MINUTES, earning Coachella a hefty fine of $20k. Anyma’s show ran over by nine minutes, earning another fine of $24K. That means, a total of 11 minutes sparked a fine of $44k. Insane.

Like, don’t get me wrong, the rules are in place for a reason. Though thousands enjoy the festival each year, the people of Indio rightly deserve their shut-eye. That being said, $44k for 11 minutes is criminal, and I’m not the only person who thinks so.

Justin Bieber brings Billie Eilish on stage for OLLG set at Coachella pic.twitter.com/ehUho48jZ0 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) April 19, 2026

“Let them cook! Justin dropping that Billie Eilish moment in ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ at 1:02 am was ICONIC. Curfew? Never heard of her Goldenvoice knew what they signed up for,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Worth every penny! The man delivered an unforgettable set, that Billie Eilish moment during ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ alone was iconic. Let the king perform, the fans were living for it.”

That being said, it’s not like Coachella is strapped for cash. The festival pulls in $115 million each year from tickets alone, and that’s not counting vendors, merch, drinks, food, and parking.

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Featured image credit: Coachella/YouTube