The Tab

There’s footage proving Justin Bieber REHEARSED his Coachella scroll set, and it’s tragic

We finally have answers

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There’s now actual proof that Justin Bieber didn’t just wing that controversial Coachella set… he rehearsed it. Yep, the YouTube scrolling. All of it.

YouTube/Coachella

Over the weekend at Coachella, Bieber made his long-awaited return to the stage after years away, promising something “different”. What people got instead was a bizarre, low-energy set that involved him literally sat there scrolling through YouTube clips, picking songs and old videos mid-performance like he’d accidentally connected his laptop to the AUX at a house party.

People assumed the randomness was the point: Like, surely no one plans to headline one of the biggest festivals in the world by clicking around YouTube in real time?

Now, thanks to behind-the-scenes clips shared by Hailey Bieber, we know this wasn’t spontaneous at all. In the footage, Bieber is seen on stage ahead of the show, rehearsing the whole set, including the now-infamous scrolling segment. As in, practicing which clips to click. Rehearsing opening tabs. Perfecting the art of looking like he doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Somehow, that makes the whole thing even worse.

It’s one thing if your fave goes rogue and the set flops because they were in the moment, but it’s another thing entirely to realise a full team signed off on this concept and watched it in rehearsal. 

People are less shocked by the set itself and more by the fact it was apparently planned down to the smallest detail. To be fair, Bieber did mix in some actual music, pulling from newer tracks and dipping into older material

At this point, the real mystery isn’t why he did it, it’s how no one stopped him.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: YouTube/Coachella

More on: Celebrity Justin Bieber Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Expert explains how laptop section of Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance actually worked

Eek! People are divided over the Love Island girlies’ incredibly mid Coachella outfits this year

The shocking ‘real reason’ Justin Bieber played all his old songs on YouTube at Coachella

Latest

Jacob Elordi sparks dating rumours as he’s spotted with ANOTHER celebrity at Coachella

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had a busy weekend!

They’re in At Home With The Furys, but who are Paris Fury’s sister and mum?

Ellissa Bain

They’re all really close

There’s footage proving Justin Bieber REHEARSED his Coachella scroll set, and it’s tragic

Hebe Hancock

We finally have answers

bristol student uwe murdered

Swansea pub pays tribute to UWE student killed by housemate in Bristol stabbing

Francesca Eke

Jamie Collins worked at the pub in Gower before moving to Bristol for university

Chloe Cherry reveals what those absolutely vile white balls in Euphoria really were

Hebe Hancock

How do they not dissolve?!

euphoria petra collins sam levinson drama explained here is rue and jules and glitter

Did Sam Levinson ‘copy’ another director’s ideas for Euphoria? The cast drama, explained

Claudia Cox

Petra Collins claimed she was set to direct season one

Woman (Kim Sherwood) leaning on a bridge with a Venetian building behind her

‘True or false’ with UoE lecturer Kim Sherwood: Bond author responds to online rumours

Freddy Lowe

No, she did not give one of her books as a Secret Santa gift

Body language expert unpacks Danny’s true feelings on Bec’s MAFS joke after deathly silence

Ellissa Bain

This is what he really thought of her vulgar comment

Here’s how this intense Euphoria cast feud caused the four year delay for season three

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No, it’s not Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Here’s why Ruby Rose’s career took a very different turn after her big Netflix breakout

Hebe Hancock

She’s been so under the radar

Jacob Elordi sparks dating rumours as he’s spotted with ANOTHER celebrity at Coachella

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had a busy weekend!

They’re in At Home With The Furys, but who are Paris Fury’s sister and mum?

Ellissa Bain

They’re all really close

There’s footage proving Justin Bieber REHEARSED his Coachella scroll set, and it’s tragic

Hebe Hancock

We finally have answers

bristol student uwe murdered

Swansea pub pays tribute to UWE student killed by housemate in Bristol stabbing

Francesca Eke

Jamie Collins worked at the pub in Gower before moving to Bristol for university

Chloe Cherry reveals what those absolutely vile white balls in Euphoria really were

Hebe Hancock

How do they not dissolve?!

euphoria petra collins sam levinson drama explained here is rue and jules and glitter

Did Sam Levinson ‘copy’ another director’s ideas for Euphoria? The cast drama, explained

Claudia Cox

Petra Collins claimed she was set to direct season one

Woman (Kim Sherwood) leaning on a bridge with a Venetian building behind her

‘True or false’ with UoE lecturer Kim Sherwood: Bond author responds to online rumours

Freddy Lowe

No, she did not give one of her books as a Secret Santa gift

Body language expert unpacks Danny’s true feelings on Bec’s MAFS joke after deathly silence

Ellissa Bain

This is what he really thought of her vulgar comment

Here’s how this intense Euphoria cast feud caused the four year delay for season three

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No, it’s not Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Here’s why Ruby Rose’s career took a very different turn after her big Netflix breakout

Hebe Hancock

She’s been so under the radar