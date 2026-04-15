There’s footage proving Justin Bieber REHEARSED his Coachella scroll set, and it’s tragic

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There’s now actual proof that Justin Bieber didn’t just wing that controversial Coachella set… he rehearsed it. Yep, the YouTube scrolling. All of it.

Over the weekend at Coachella, Bieber made his long-awaited return to the stage after years away, promising something “different”. What people got instead was a bizarre, low-energy set that involved him literally sat there scrolling through YouTube clips, picking songs and old videos mid-performance like he’d accidentally connected his laptop to the AUX at a house party.

Did you go to #Bieberchella ⁉️ What did you think of his karaoke performance⁉️ pic.twitter.com/rS2TENVxqK — Rhythmnreality (@rhythmnreality) April 12, 2026

People assumed the randomness was the point: Like, surely no one plans to headline one of the biggest festivals in the world by clicking around YouTube in real time?

Now, thanks to behind-the-scenes clips shared by Hailey Bieber, we know this wasn’t spontaneous at all. In the footage, Bieber is seen on stage ahead of the show, rehearsing the whole set, including the now-infamous scrolling segment. As in, practicing which clips to click. Rehearsing opening tabs. Perfecting the art of looking like he doesn’t know what he’s doing.

justin was really out there rehearsing his youtube scrolling i’m crying pic.twitter.com/MAHd9ol1hP — emma ⟢ (@bieberyzy) April 13, 2026

Somehow, that makes the whole thing even worse.

It’s one thing if your fave goes rogue and the set flops because they were in the moment, but it’s another thing entirely to realise a full team signed off on this concept and watched it in rehearsal.

People are less shocked by the set itself and more by the fact it was apparently planned down to the smallest detail. To be fair, Bieber did mix in some actual music, pulling from newer tracks and dipping into older material

At this point, the real mystery isn’t why he did it, it’s how no one stopped him.

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Featured image credit: YouTube/Coachella