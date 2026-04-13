Eek! People are divided over the Love Island girlies’ incredibly mid Coachella outfits this year
Did Chloe and Millie share a wardrobe?
We survived Coachella weekend one amid a social media frenzy of cancelled Airbnbs, abandoned brand trips and designer outfits. And as expected, the Love Island girlies are out in full force in their cowboy boots and micro sunnies.
@juliapollard_
My thoughts on this years coachella outfits (while in the uk with no invite)(it’s giving bitter)
The fashion at Coachella is heavily scrutinised every year, but something feels different this year. Be it due to the ruthless best and worst dressed videos on TikTok, or just a changing tide in how much effort is considered cool these days, but the highly anticipated Coachella outfits of the 2026 Love Islanders have divided opinion. Some girls also wore the same items due to the brand deals they were tied into on the trip.
Samie Elishi
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Sami immediately divided opinion on day one with her jeans and bikini top look. Some people considered it an underwhelming outfit, especially given the desert vibes that most attendees lean into. She tied the outfit together with brown net top and brown shoes and sunglasses.
Regardless, many people hyped her up in the comments, with one writing: “Less is more cause your face card is a 10/10.”
Lucinda Strafford
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Lucinda looked SO good. I think possibly one of the only Love Islanders who perfected every Coachella 2026 outfit so far this year, she looked so good in every outfit. She opted for co-ords and also joined in on the headdress trend this year with an embellished scarf – everything looked very glitzy.
Millie Court
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After playing it safe on day one in shorts styled with cowboy boots and a hat, Millie ramped it up by day three in this snazzy co-ord. The brown boots aren’t coming off anytime soon but she stuck something different on her hair and opted for a bandana. Her previous looks also leaned very boho, with chunky belts and mini plaits.
Shakira Khan
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Going completely off piste, Shakira went more Disney princess than Coachella but it was actually such a breath of fresh air. She went for a lot of pretty pinks and baby blues and there wasn’t an inch of suede or fringe in sight. Honestly? A welcome change.
Chloe Burrows
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Also repping White Fox Boutique, queen Chloe looked cute, but understated. She actually wore her most chill outfit for Justin Bieber, wearing shorts, a tank and – you guessed it – cowboy boots and a bandana.
Chloe and Millie actually both worse the same suede shorts, but styled them completely differently.
Grace Jackson
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Neutrals are clearly in this year – half the Love Islanders at Coachella opted for beiges and browns which would fit right in on a normal day. There’s no denying Grace looks really good and she accessorised everything really well. However, a lot of people yearned for some colour.
Liberty Poole
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Liberty went for two completely opposing themes for her Coachella looks so far. If she wasn’t dripping in fringe, she went basic and lowkey. Honestly, I do agree that less is more at this point and red looks really good on her.
Helena Ford
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Helena didn’t actually get one photo in the festival ground, which I kind of love.
I also haven’t seen one of these skirts since 2012. Helena went so simple, again arguing whether less is more in Outcast Clothing.
Sophie Piper
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Megan Forte Clark
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Farmer Will and Jessie Wynter
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Will and Jessie looked wildly different – Jessie also went boho but Will looked kind of bad boy? The cowboy belt and cap combo confused me a bit but they both look cute together. Nothing crazy to see here.
Jessie plugged Beginning Boutique for her outfit over the weekend.
Jess Harding
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Connor Phillips
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