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Khloé K just straight up asked Tristan why he kept cheating on her and his answer is wild

She grilled him on her latest podcast episode

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Khloé Kardashian brought Tristan Thompson on her podcast this week and grilled him on his serial cheating, and it’s the best thing I’ve seen all month.

The pair dated on and off from 2016 to 2021, and the basketball player has admitted to cheating on her multiple times during their relationship. Things hit breaking point in 2021 when it was revealed that he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still dating.

During the latest episode of Khloé in Wonderland, she straight-up asked Tristan if he felt bad while he was cheating on her, or not until after. “Question. When a man says ‘I’m not proud of what I’ve done, do you have that realisation when you’re doing it or you discover that later?” she asked.

Tristan then literally admitted that it wasn’t until later that he felt bad, and he felt no remorse while he was getting with another woman. Wow, this is juicy. “No, later. Not in the moment” he said. Khloé then asked if it was straight after it happened that he felt bad or when he got caught, and his response was WILD. “Post-nut syndrome.” Excuse me?

He literally just admitted that he doesn’t feel bad in the moment when he cheats on a woman because he’s thinking with his d*ck. Then, as soon as he’s done in the bedroom, the regret kicks in. Wow.

Khloé then asked why he kept on doing it if he felt regret straight after, and he said: “That is the million-dollar question. Um, I don’t know. I mean, can’t speak for other people, but for myself I think just, life was moving very quickly for me at the time when we were together. I probably didn’t do the best job of navigating my truth about where I was at.

“Honestly, it was probably a little case of just like, being young and wanting your cake but eating it too, but just don’t know how to… it’s just life. There was just a lot going on at the time for me. I’m not proud of it. Of course not. Sometimes we need a wake-up call, and unfortunately, you never want good people to fall to the sword of that,” he concluded.

Khloé smirked at the end and said: “Just a question.” A very, very good one.

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Featured image credit: Khloe In Wonderland/YouTube

More on: Celebrity The Kardashians Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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