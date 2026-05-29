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We found the revolting HSTikkyTokky video everyone’s freaking out about and I feel unwell

I can’t believe he just did that on stream

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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I’ve woken up to Twitter being flooded by videos of HSTikkyTokky doing the most sickening thing I’ve ever seen in my life, and I wish I’d never gone down this rabbit hole.

His name was everywhere after Louis Theroux’s Inside The Manosphere documentary earlier this year, but things went quiet for a while. Now, he’s back… for all the wrong reasons. I mean, he never exactly goes viral for the right reasons.

Tweets have gone viral today that say things like: “Who’s got the HSTikkyTokky vid. Everyone’s freaking out rn.” Another one says: “That HSTikkyTokky video might be the worst thing I’ve seen in my life.”

So, what on earth did he do? I’ll give you one final chance to click off this article, because you really don’t need to know. You’d be much better off continuing your life as it is and not knowing.

But obviously, you’re human, so your mind is going crazy right now and you simply can’t carry on without knowing. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, sat on a stream this week and watched a guy smear his own sh*t all over his face. And then eat it. Yes, really. I honestly feel sick.

I have no idea who the guy is, but clips show him asking HSTikkyTokky “Are you ready?” before the streamer replies: “Yeah, yeah I’m ready.” He then gags and screams with laughter as the fan smears it over his face.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HSTIKKYTOKKY (@hstikkytokky)

“Alright, now flush your head down the toilet,” Harrison says as the guy goes: “Just need to go and wash my hands.” What has the world come to?

In another clip, he literally puts some of it in a bowl on his kitchen counter and eats it with a fork. I’m genuinely gagging. HSTikkyTokky tells him to “show the bowl” to the camera to prove what’s actually inside it.

It’s part of some sort of game HSTikkyTokky is doing on Kick right now where he’s getting people to join and do the grossest things. In another video, a man literally licks his mum’s s*x toy. Right, that’s it, I’m out.

If you want to put yourself through the pain, here’s one of the clips. And another one. That’s enough internet for today.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: HSTikkyTokky Influencer Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google
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