‘This guy sucks’: OnlyFans creator bashes HSTikkyTokky after his vile comments on Netflix

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HSTikkyTokky had a lot of things to say about OnlyFans creators during his appearance on Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere on Netflix. Now, the women he attempted to shame are fighting back.

HSTikkyTokky branded OnlyFans creators “disgusting” despite working with them and profiting from their work. He was also not best pleased when Louis Theroux compared him to Bonnie Blue. Following this, OnlyFans model Alix Lynx has spoken out about guys like HSTikkyTokky, and her thoughts on what he said during the Netflix film.

“This guy totally sucks. He’s a little bitch. I’ve met guys like him before,” she told The Tab. “When he said, ‘Oh yeah, I filmed myself getting my d*ck sucked by a chick,’ but then he doesn’t respect women… I feel like he wants to have his cake and eat it too. He’s just a little boy; I wouldn’t go near his type, ever.

“He’s the type that has a flashy car and would rev it next to a bunch of women. It’s small d*ck energy, you know what I mean? It’s giving insecure. Aside from the hatred toward women, the homophobia is disgusting. It’s guys like this that are always the most insecure. I feel like he’s got a lot of growing up to do.”

In the doc, HSTikkyTokky denied being homophobic, despite saying he would disown a gay son.

One female influencer in the show said her favourite thing about HSTikkyTokky was his money, but Alix doesn’t agree with this. She went on to say that HS having money really doesn’t mean anything, because the way he behaves gives her the ick regardless.

“It just goes to show that just because you have a lot of money doesn’t mean you’re a good person. I respect the business aspect, I respect the hustle, but this guy is giving me the ick just through the TV,” she said. “If he were truly a confident, secure man, I feel like he wouldn’t have such a problem with the girls on OnlyFans.”

She added that Justin Waller, another manosphere personality who featured in the show, is “just the same” – and said all the men “seem insecure and like they’re compensating for something or lacking something.”

That being said, Alix did admit she agrees with *some* elements of what was said. She explained: “I do agree with parts of what’s being said here, like men should protect and provide for their family. I agree with that to an extent, but I also believe, especially in this day and age, the model has shifted so much. We’re living in very different times.

“Nowadays, a lot of women are making way more [money] than men, and that’s just the way of the world. So, men can provide in so many other ways aside from just financially. It just looks different than it did before. And I think these men are afraid of the way that the world is going right now.”

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.