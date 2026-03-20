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I made OnlyFans content with HSTikkyTokky, this is how gross he and his comments truly are

Bonnie Locket worked with him in 2023

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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An OnlyFans creator who worked with HSTikkyTokky has snapped back at the comments he made in new Louis Theroux documentary, Inside the Manosphere. Bonnie Locket worked with him in the past, and is now exposing what it was really like.

In one standout moment in the Netflix film, HSTikkyTokky really thought he was on to something when he attempted to call OnlyFans creators and women doing s*x work “disgusting”.

But then, it was rightly pointed out that he profits off their work, by managing the creators, and often hangs out with them. He was called out for his hypocrisy, especially how he called it “rage bait” for men, but “disgusting” coming from women.

Now, a creator who knows him well has shared her experience. Bonnie Locket, who worked with Harrison Sullivan in 2023, told The Tab his comments hit close to home.

HSTikkyTokky with OnlyFans creator Bonnie Locket

Picture via Bonnie Locket

“One thing that struck me is how comfortable some men are consuming our content while still criticising us,” she said. “They want access to women’s bodies, women’s attention and women’s labour, but they still want to sit in judgement over the women providing it.”

Bonnie said she experienced this dynamic firsthand when working with the influencer, and recalled how he lied about having s*x with her, which she claims was for attention and his own benefit. 

“One thing the documentary reminded me of is how easily narratives about women get created and spread online”, she said. “The content we filmed together was completely safe-for-work, but it was later framed in a way that suggested something else had happened.

“The narrative online was that we were somehow involved romantically, which wasn’t the reality. When things later turned sour, that narrative shifted again and suddenly there were claims being made that we had slept together, which simply never happened.”

Picture via Bonnie Locket

Bonnie believes there’s a culture in online spaces where exaggerating or inventing stories about women becomes part of building a persona or gaining attention – a trait HSTikkyTokky is no stranger to. “The problem is that women then have to deal with the consequences of those stories, even when they’re not real. It shows how easily women’s names and reputations can be turned into content,” she said. 

For Bonnie, the experience reinforces why women speaking for themselves matters. She added: “For me it just reinforces how important it is that women speak for themselves and keep control of their own narrative, because otherwise someone else will happily write it for them.”

Bonnie also pointed to the hypocrisy revealed in the documentary. “The idea of profiting from women on OnlyFans while saying you would disown your own daughter for doing it says a lot about how society still sees women’s autonomy”, she said. “If it’s acceptable when it benefits you financially, but unacceptable when a woman in your own life makes that choice, then the issue clearly isn’t morality, It’s control.

“Women are realising they don’t need permission anymore. Whether it’s building businesses online or deciding what kind of life they want, that independence can make some people uncomfortable.”

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: HSTikkyTokky Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix OnlyFans TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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