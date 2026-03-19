The truth of HSTikkyTokky’s ‘wealth’ has been exposed, with businesses actually hugely flopping

3 hours ago

In the recent Louis Theroux documentary Inside the Manosphere, influencer HSTikkyTokky made some pretty bold claims about his wealth. He bragged about making thousands and thousands every day, and in one exchange with the filmmaker bragged his name is his whole company.

However, now The Sun has done a deep dive into his company records and has claimed it’s not as rosy as he made out. Apparently his logs on Companies House don’t match up to the brags of millionaire status made on Netflix.

HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, once launched a chocolate company, but now his online sweets firm Hed High Ltd is said to have been struck off the register for not filing documents on time. It was dissolved in 2024.

Three further companies all suffered the same fate. It was also reported that Hed Fitness Ltd, HS Solutions Ltd, and financial services firm Exclucci Ltd were removed from the register in the last few years. Those were for not complying with requests to file official documents about their directors and finances.

It’s been further claimed by the Daily Mail that the £3.5million home HS boasts about is actually an Airbnb he rents, and is just a set for his videos.

As per The Sun, HSTikkyTokky has been issued warnings by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), regarding promoting money-making deals for firms and individuals. He promotes gambling companies, OnlyFans, and crypto. Effectively the watchdog said he wasn’t regulated.

Speaking of HS’s company, the regulator stated: “This firm may be providing or promoting financial services or products without our permission. You should avoid dealing with this firm and beware of scams.

“Almost all firms and individuals must be authorised by us to carry out or promote financial services in the UK. This firm is not authorised by us and may be targeting people in the UK. Some firms may give incorrect contact details, including postal addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses.

“They may change these contact details over time. They may also give you details that belong to another business or individual, so the information looks genuine,” the website continues. If you deal with this firm, you won’t have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service if you have a complaint.

“You also won’t be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if things go wrong. This means it’s unlikely you’d get your money back if the firm goes out of business.”

HSTikkyTokky has seemingly responded to the claims made about his wealth, and doesn’t really get the irony of what he’s saying. He tried to shut down the claims, but if anything, confirmed them.

Sharing a screenshot of The Sun’s article, he said: “Do the media purposefully act stupid or are they actually run by set eights… having companies shut down means nothing. Think I’ve got a company, hahahahaha I AM the company.”

Well yes, registering yourself as sole trader and logging that on Companies House is exactly what that means.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.