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Um, since the Louis Theroux doc Sneako has completely gone back on his controversial views

He’s changed the most fundamental part of his brand

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Since Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere aired on Netflix, Sneako has had a complete change in his views. This is an update I wasn’t expecting.

In the film, Sneako, real name Nicolas Balinthazy, is introduced as a pivotal figure linking the manosphere to politics. He believes in a “matrix”, in which higher powers are trying to “make you gay” and “get rid of masculinity”. Sneako also claimed “stuff” is being put in tap water to “make you trans”.

He went to Trump’s inauguration and when Louis Theroux asked him how he positions himself politically, Sneako replied: “I’m a huge Trump supporter. I have been a Trump supporter since 2015.” He then showed off his collection of Make America Great Again merch, and declared himself as part of the manosphere.

Sneako in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

via Netflix

It’s been all change for Sneako since then

There was a small update at the end of the Louis Theroux doc that said Sneako, who had previously been banned from all platforms, was back on YouTube. He instantly regained two million followers.

But there’s been a even bigger switch up. In a Kick stream, Sneako claimed Louis tried to make him look like a “crazy conspiracy theorist”. He then rambled on about the Epstein files and higher powers making the documentary “not age well”. Then, he admitted he regrets being a Trump supporter. Yep, the most fundamental part of his whole brand, he’s changed!

“I don’t think there was a bad moment in the documentary for me,” he said. “Although I’m not proud of the… you know… saying I used to be Trump supporter. Not ideal. But everything else was good.” He said he thought the documentary would have more “slander” in, but said for his part, he was pleasantly surprised.

In a further video, Sneako said Trump will “burn in hell”, so he really has doubled down on his new thoughts.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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