‘I was traumatised’: Dark reason Sneako from Louis Theroux doc joined manosphere resurfaces

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Controversial streamer Sneako featured in Louis Theorux’s manosphere documentary, but he actually used to make very different content.

Into The Manosphere is documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux’s latest film for Netflix. It lifted the lid on the whole “manosphere” community, which circulates harmful beliefs around women and thrives on misogyny and patriarchy. Some of the people he featured in the doc include Myron from Fresh and Fit and HSTikkyTokky.

Sneako, a content creator who was banned from all social media platforms, was also interviewed for the documentary. In his clip, he talks about Sam Smith, claiming they are “demonic” and part of some secret evil society.

“The music is saying, ‘something unholy’, and then the way [they] performs it, [they] put on devil horns, with 30 devils on stage, and they were simulating having gay sex at the award show,” Sneako said.

Louis quickly shut him down, saying Sam Smith doesn’t rule the world and that it was bizarre that Sneako would make such a claim. But casual viewers might not know that Sneako used to be an entirely different type of content creator, who was quite well respected in the YouTube scene, before he took the “red pill”.

Before entering the manosphere, Sneako was entirely different

Sneako has actually been making videos way before he got into manosphere content. Back in the day, 15-year-old Sneako made social commentary videos, first over clips of him playing Call Of Duty, but later with his face in them. Teenage Sneako made philosophical videos on the meaning of life, the loneliness epidemic and our purpose.

His most popular series was One Minute Podcast, where he’d do street interviews with strangers, ask them philosophical questions, and then create short videos that he shared on social media.

His content stayed like this until 2021, when he was in an open relationship with his long-term girlfriend. In an episode of the Peer-Peer podcast, Sneako told the story of one of the swinger parties he attended with his then-girlfriend, where he watched another man have sex with her.

“I’m feeling traumatic thoughts, seeing her with another person,” he explained.“It felt like somebody was taking something from me, like someone violating my property.”

Sneako got rinsed for this comment in the debate community, with huge streamers like Hassanabi and Keemstar reacting to the podcast clip and making fun of him for being a “cuck”. It started being referred to as the “cuck incident”, and people would bring it up any time they debated Sneako.

Since then, his content has noticeably been way more misogynistic and controversial, as he leaned into the world of the manosphere, which praises one-sided polyamory and submission from women.

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Featured image via Netflix/YouTube