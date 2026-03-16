HSTikkyTokky goes on huge rant against Louis Theroux after Netflix documentary ‘exposes’ him

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Influencer HSTikkyTokky has fired back at Louis Theroux following the release of his new Netflix documentary, calling the journalist a “total hypocrite”.

The documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, sees the veteran broadcaster enter the online “manosphere”, a world dominated by male influencers who often share controversial views about women and other marginalised groups.

Since the documentary dropped, it’s sparked plenty of debate online. But several of the influencers featured in the programme are clearly not thrilled with how they were portrayed.

Streamer Myron Gaines, whose views on misogyny and “one-sided monogamy” were included in the film, has already criticised Theroux across a series of social media posts.

Now HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, has also spoken out after appearing in the documentary.

In a post shared yesterday, the 24-year-old wrote: “Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary…. Are Low Test men… and fat women. Angry at life … angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system”.

Some people felt the documentary exposed Sullivan, particularly after several controversial moments during his appearance.

At one point, he said he would “disown” a daughter if she ever started an OnlyFans account, despite making money from promoting creators on the platform himself. He also said he would cut contact with a future son if he “came out as gay”.

During the same segment he told cameras: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer – I’m all those things.”

Speaking later on a Kick livestream, Sullivan insisted he actually came out of the documentary looking good, and even claimed he had managed to flip the situation back onto Theroux.

“I absolutely smashed it,” Sullivan said. “Simple as that. I absolutely smashed it…I even convinced Theroux to sign up to my group, that was the highlight of the documentary. Theroux put £500 into my group and he flipped that to £13,000 in six months.”

However, the documentary itself shows that by the end of filming, Theroux had lost most of the money he invested in the scheme.

Sullivan went on to accuse the journalist of hypocrisy when discussing OnlyFans.

“Louis made a point to me about, ‘You’re promoting OnlyFans girls’. And he said to me, ‘You can’t promote something while also saying it’s bad’…while he’s doing a hit piece on the manosphere, which he promoted to the biggest platform in the world, Netflix. How does that make sense? He is a total, total, hypocrite. And I’ve exposed him, yet again.”

Despite the criticism, Sullivan also admitted he hasn’t actually watched the full documentary, saying he’s only seen clips circulating online.

Still, he seemed pleased with the attention, adding: “What did I say? I was the main f**king character. You guys doubted me! Theroux knows who he needs to put in to get them hits.”

Before the documentary’s release earlier this week, Sullivan had already suggested he would be heavily featured.

Speaking to followers, he said: “They called me on the phone yesterday, they said I’m the main character in this documentary – surprise, surprise – there’s about half an hour on me and I’m the first segment. They filmed the most with me, they enjoyed the most with me.”

He also claimed he still occasionally messages Theroux, explaining: “Even though I know this is going to be a hit piece, I understand his work, I appreciate his work.

“I’m all ears to watch this and watch them absolutely try and destroy me. I don’t actually care. I do respect his work.”

Following the documentary’s release, some people noticed that many of Sullivan’s Instagram posts appear to have been deleted.

Theroux has since spoken about Sullivan as well. While he acknowledged the influencer’s energy and work ethic, he also questioned what that effort was being used for.

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Featured image credit: Netflix