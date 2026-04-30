Want to be on The Durham Tab 2026-2027 editorial team?

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know, with the LINK TO APPLY IN THIS ARTICLE

3 hours ago

As the academic year draws to a close, we are looking for new editors for The Durham Tab. Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about what it would be like to be on the 2026-2027 team. Spoiler: You should definitely apply because we couldn’t recommend this experience more…

Apply using this form. Deadline for applications is Friday 8th May at 11:59pm.

What does the Editor-in-Chief do?

The Editor-in-Chief of The Durham Tab has responsibility for overseeing and running the entire Durham Tab team, leading the direction of coverage, and writing their own articles across all of our sections (news, features, interviews, and experience pieces).

The Editor-in-Chief also communicates with the team at HQ (who, in my opinion, are all lovely and who are so helpful to talk to about anything related to approaches to articles, comment requests, and the more technical aspects of journalism).

You’ll be writing articles like these:

We tried every bottomless brunch in Durham: Here’s how they ranked

Here is the WORST day you could have as a Durham University student

A note from the current Editor-in-Chief:

This role would be great for people who are interested in all aspects of the journalistic process, including writing, editing, and contributing to social media presence and in-person socials and meetings. It’s a lot of work, but so richly rewarding – I couldn’t recommend this role more.

Being Editor-in-Chief has been a true highlight of my time at Durham – I have met so many incredible people and had so many brilliant experiences because of The Tab. I am so grateful to have been involved in building this community and in editing articles for you all! x

NB. This year, I have been very involved in the socials (which has been so much fun), but this isn’t strictly a central part of the role.

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you’ll be making sure our features are on top of their game. You’ll be commissioning and editing stories from our writers, bringing ideas to meetings, and being on hand to get things out. Think brave experience features, original news follow-ups, and awkwardly relatable sharers.

This is one of the most exciting roles on the team as it allows you to write exciting experience pieces, original follow-ups on news stories, and fun and relatable stories. This year, Josie (our current Features Editor) has written some brilliantly fun articles including a bucket list for finalists, a guide to Durham student rage bait, and a guide to Durham college personalities.

Josie said of her experience on the team: “I was genuinely shocked when I got my role as Features Editor last summer. I’d been a contributing writer elsewhere and worked similar leadership roles, but I’d never written for the Tab before at the time. But this past year, working with the Tab and being an editor, has been one of the best things I’ve been a part of at uni. It’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding.

“Whether I was writing my own articles, or commissioning and editing for our contributors, I enjoyed every minute. I’ve made such good friends, gained valuable skills and now I’ll be able to apply for journalism jobs with “Features Editor” on my CV.”

You’ll be writing articles like these:

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Here’s your survival guide for getting over that Durham relationship (or situationship)

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience at Durham Uni this year

News Editor

The News Editor will be responsible for ensuring that our news is fast, fun, and the best Durham students can get. This role involves needing to react quickly to developing stories, as well as finding good stories… The role also involves contact different organisations and individuals for comment where necessary. This is a great role for people interested in the often more serious aspects of journalism, and will give you a great opportunity to learn about the legal aspects of writing for a publication.

Charlotte (current News Editor) said: “Being the News Editor has allowed me to broaden my journalistic skills, report on pressing news stories, student politics and pursue projects about things I’m most passionate about. Street interviews have certainly been a highlight, and I loved seeing journalism in action through our international women’s day feature!”

You’ll be writing articles like these:

Durham University rejects ‘anti-white discrimination’ claims over Asian access scheme

Durham named a World Top 50 international university

Everything you missed at the Durham Union Mock Election

Social Media Editor

The Social Media Editor has creative control over the Instagram and Facebook, which together have over almost 35,000 followers. Think Durham-related memes, TOTS (Tab on the Street interviews), news summaries and follow-ups, and fun Instagram stories like mention a mate or other interactive content (we want to hear your ideas for how the Tab socials can be even better…). If you’re good at designing social media content and think you can keep up the latest trends, this role may well be for you.

It’s also a great one to have on your CV…

TikTok Editor

Working alongside the Social Media Editor and the other section editors to promote The Durham Tab’s content on TikTok, TikTok editor is a fun and creative role that enables you to use your meme culture knowledge, ensuring The Durham Tab stays relevant…

Ideally, you should be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be expected to make regular vox pops (on campus interviews etc.) and present the news articles we publish.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need to have been on The Durham Tab team to apply for Editor-In-Chief?

Nope! Anyone can apply – if you have a vision for The Durham Tab and think you’d make a good editor, that’s all that really matters.

Do I need to have held an editorial position before to be an editor?

No, we don’t expect you to have edited for any publication before. However, if you would like to have some published articles to add to your application, DM us on Instagram about your ideas and we’ll help you get published.

Are these roles paid?

All of these roles are voluntary, like exec positions.

What is a feature?

Our fun articles – more entertaining than news. Fun Durham-based bits and deep dives… Or as one publication suggested, your college your lamppost. Your college your kitchen utensil.

What are the benefits of these roles?

Experience helping to run a huge student-led project, editorial experience, boosted confidence, and it looks great on the CV.

How can I strengthen my application?

Get published! Send us your article pitches and we will help you get some published articles under your belt. Also, think about how your other exec experiences and involvement in societies or projects have equipped you for this role.

Also, have a think about what you think The Durham Tab could be doing even better so that you have a clear vision for what you’d like to do if you become one of our editors.

Can I apply for multiple roles?

Yes, you may apply for multiple roles.

Should I apply?

YES. Why not just give it a go?! Plus, you’ve read this far so clearly you want to 😉

Apply using this form. Deadline for applications is Friday 8th May at 11:59pm.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.