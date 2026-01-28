Durham University challenges FT’s claim that it awards too many firsts

2 hours ago

Durham University has argued that the Financial Times’ “grade inflation charge can’t be levelled at Durham.”

According to the FT article, based on data comparing firsts awarded in 2010/11 to 2023/2024, almost two thirds more firsts have been awarded than could be explained by A Levels and other factors.

The Financial Times said that, along with the University of East London, Durham University was highlighted in data illustrating concerns over “grade inflation.” The OfS says the rise in first-class degrees at English universities since 2010/2011 is almost two-thirds higher than can be explained.

However, as the letter clarifies, data shows that the University awarded fewer first class degrees than expected in 2010/2011. This means the increase reflects a low baseline year, not just later inflation in the number of first class degrees.

The Financial Times said this has “added further fuel to arguments that the value of degrees is diminishing.”

Durham University referred to different, unadjusted figures from the OfS, which it said showed that the growth in unexplained attainment was “significantly lower than the sector average”.

A representative told the FT: “Our awards reflect the quality of our students and the research-led education they receive at Durham,” adding that its degrees had been praised by external assessors.

Professor Tony Fawcett, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Durham University, has since argued in a letter that the FT article “ignores the broader picture” because “the article selects one element of the OfS data.”

The letter argues that “[t]here is no dilution or easing of standards.”

It concludes: “On the most recent data available, Durham awards an appropriate proportion of first-class degrees.”

Durham University also responded to claims in the Financial Times that it awards too many first class degrees in a University notice:

“The Financial Times has chosen to focus on one particular measure of grade inflation, which compares the proportion of First Class degrees awarded by a university in 2023/24 to that of 2010/11. Around 2010/11, Durham received feedback from external examiners that we could be awarding more First Class degrees, to properly recognise the quality of our students’ work.

“We have exceptional students at Durham, we work hard to enable them to achieve their best, and our graduates are some of the most sought-after anywhere in the world. Our degrees are assessed and moderated stringently, including by external agencies.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.