Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

Erm, so it’s almost twice as easy to get a first in your uni degree than it was 13 years ago. Back in 2011, 15.8 per cent of students graduated with a first. In 2024, 28.8 per cent did. Although this news may be exciting for students currently cramming for exams, it’s also a bit of a problem. If all the grades at UK universities are really inflated, then it’s harder for employers to tell how impressive you are. Plus, it’s tough if your uni is much stingier with firsts than other people’s unis. Even the grades at some very academic Russell Group unis are inflated.

The Office for Students (OfS) worked out the increase in students getting top grades, and how many of those top grades could be explained by factors such as a uni attracting freshers with better A-levels, or a uni teaching different subjects. Uni students are getting way, way more firsts now than expected. 40 per cent of firsts awarded in 2024 were “unexplained”. There is no obvious reason why so many more students are getting firsts. Maybe some unis have really upped their game, and the lecturers are much better at teaching. Or, maybe unis are becoming lenient. Remember, lots of university league tables take into account how many students get firsts.

According to OfS’s analysis, grades rose the most unexpectedly at the University of East London. The prestigious Durham University wasn’t far behind. 18.4 per cent of Durham students got firsts in 2010, but 39.6 per cent managed it in 2024. Plenty of other Russell Group unis had big increases in grades, including Imperial College London, the University of Leeds, the University of Manchester and University College London (UCL).

Durham grads uk universities inflated grades

Durham grads

So, here are the 25 UK universities where the proportion of firsts in 2024 differed the most from what OfS expected. I’ve added in what proportion of students got firsts in 2011, compared to what proportion got firsts in 2024.

25. Leeds Beckett University

10.2 per cent to 24.3 per cent

24. University College London (UCL)

24.5 per cent to 41.0 per cent

23. University of Huddersfield

15.4 per cent to 36.7 per cent

22. University of Leeds

17.6 per cent to 36.7 per cent

21. University of Northumbria

16.4 per cent to 36.5 per cent

20. Birmingham Newman University

7.2 per cent to 34.5 per cent

19. University of Chester

The Uni of Chester

The Uni of Chester
(Credit: Dennis Turner)

11.1 per cent to 34.1 per cent

18. Southampton Solent University

8.4 per cent to 28.3 per cent

17. University for the Creative Arts

9.7 per cent to 35.1 per cent

16. London Metropolitan University

11.7 per cent to 28.4 per cent

15. Goldsmiths, University of London

12.7 per cent to 33.3 per cent

14. University of Wolverhampton

11.0 per cent to 32.9 per cent

13. Manchester Metropolitan University

15.4 per cent to 37.3 per cent

12. University of West London

13.5 per cent to 37.5 per cent

11. University of Staffordshire

14.3 per cent to 39.4 per cent

10. Imperial College London

Imperial College London uk universities grades degrees

Behold, Imperial College London

30.9 per cent to 52.5 per cent

9. London South Bank University

12.2 per cent to 31.9 per cent

8. University of Manchester

10.3 per cent to 38.3 per cent

7. University of Lancashire

10.2 per cent to 31.2 per cent

6. University of Hull

10.0 per cent to 32.5 per cent

5. University of Derby

10.0 per cent to 33.6 per cent

4. University of Portsmouth

10.8 per cent to 34.5 per cent

3. University of Bradford

10.7 per cent to 39.1 per cent

2. Durham University

18.4 per cent to 39.6 per cent

1. University of East London

10.9 per cent to 35.7 per cent

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

Hebe Hancock

It gives away a LOT

Henry and his fiancée OnlyFans creator Annie Knight

My fiancée sleeps with hundreds of men at a time for OnlyFans, but I think it’s very professional

Hayley Soen

Henry said despite Annie sleeping with other men for work, she is ‘fiercely loyal’

The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

Ellissa Bain

This is where you’ve seen them before

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting scary

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some

