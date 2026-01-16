Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees
Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list
Erm, so it’s almost twice as easy to get a first in your uni degree than it was 13 years ago. Back in 2011, 15.8 per cent of students graduated with a first. In 2024, 28.8 per cent did. Although this news may be exciting for students currently cramming for exams, it’s also a bit of a problem. If all the grades at UK universities are really inflated, then it’s harder for employers to tell how impressive you are. Plus, it’s tough if your uni is much stingier with firsts than other people’s unis. Even the grades at some very academic Russell Group unis are inflated.
The Office for Students (OfS) worked out the increase in students getting top grades, and how many of those top grades could be explained by factors such as a uni attracting freshers with better A-levels, or a uni teaching different subjects. Uni students are getting way, way more firsts now than expected. 40 per cent of firsts awarded in 2024 were “unexplained”. There is no obvious reason why so many more students are getting firsts. Maybe some unis have really upped their game, and the lecturers are much better at teaching. Or, maybe unis are becoming lenient. Remember, lots of university league tables take into account how many students get firsts.
According to OfS’s analysis, grades rose the most unexpectedly at the University of East London. The prestigious Durham University wasn’t far behind. 18.4 per cent of Durham students got firsts in 2010, but 39.6 per cent managed it in 2024. Plenty of other Russell Group unis had big increases in grades, including Imperial College London, the University of Leeds, the University of Manchester and University College London (UCL).
Most Read
So, here are the 25 UK universities where the proportion of firsts in 2024 differed the most from what OfS expected. I’ve added in what proportion of students got firsts in 2011, compared to what proportion got firsts in 2024.
25. Leeds Beckett University
10.2 per cent to 24.3 per cent
24. University College London (UCL)
24.5 per cent to 41.0 per cent
23. University of Huddersfield
15.4 per cent to 36.7 per cent
22. University of Leeds
17.6 per cent to 36.7 per cent
21. University of Northumbria
16.4 per cent to 36.5 per cent
20. Birmingham Newman University
7.2 per cent to 34.5 per cent
19. University of Chester
11.1 per cent to 34.1 per cent
18. Southampton Solent University
8.4 per cent to 28.3 per cent
17. University for the Creative Arts
9.7 per cent to 35.1 per cent
16. London Metropolitan University
11.7 per cent to 28.4 per cent
15. Goldsmiths, University of London
12.7 per cent to 33.3 per cent
14. University of Wolverhampton
11.0 per cent to 32.9 per cent
13. Manchester Metropolitan University
15.4 per cent to 37.3 per cent
12. University of West London
13.5 per cent to 37.5 per cent
11. University of Staffordshire
14.3 per cent to 39.4 per cent
10. Imperial College London
30.9 per cent to 52.5 per cent
9. London South Bank University
12.2 per cent to 31.9 per cent
8. University of Manchester
10.3 per cent to 38.3 per cent
7. University of Lancashire
10.2 per cent to 31.2 per cent
6. University of Hull
10.0 per cent to 32.5 per cent
5. University of Derby
10.0 per cent to 33.6 per cent
4. University of Portsmouth
10.8 per cent to 34.5 per cent
3. University of Bradford
10.7 per cent to 39.1 per cent
2. Durham University
18.4 per cent to 39.6 per cent
1. University of East London
10.9 per cent to 35.7 per cent
For more news about universities, follow The Tab on Instagram.