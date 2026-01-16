The Tab

King’s College London VC receives HUGE salary increase despite hundreds of university jobs cut

Professor Shitij Kapur’s salary is now eight times the median base pay of KCL staff

Isabella Zbucki | News

King’s College London (KCL) vice-chancellor and president has seen a salary increase of £42,000, despite the university initiating hundreds of job cuts.

Professor Shitij Kapur, who has been vice-chancellor of the university since June 2021, was paid a salary of £355,000 for the 2024-2025 academic year. This was up by £42,000 from £313,000 the previous year.

Across the year, the university spent £3,602,000 cutting the jobs of 327 employees. In the previous year, £3,602,000 was spent getting rid of 318 jobs.

Although the vice-chancellor’s salary has increased, the university has stressed that Professor Shitij Kapur has seen no net pay increase and that the changes to his salary have been made “to account for the HMRC rules about how accommodation provided to [him] is taxed”.

via Unsplash

The vice-chancellor’s total remuneration for the 2024-2025 academic year reached £446,000.

The total figure includes the vice-chancellor’s £355,000 salary as well as pension contributions of £51,000 down from £54,000 and Kapur’s Maughan Library flat.

This marks an increase of 4.2 per cent from the previous year’s total remuneration of £428,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In comparison to median salaries at King’s for the 2024-2025 financial year, Kapur’s salary is now over 8.2 times the median base pay of staff at King’s and nine times the median total remuneration, up from 7.4 and 8.9 times respectively from 2023-2024.

Most Read

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Professor Shitij Kapur is not the only vice-chancellor at a major London university that received a salary increase this year. At Queen Mary’s University, Professor Colin Bailey saw a £4,087 salary increase, despite jobs being axed at the university. At Imperial College London, Professor Hugh Brady’s salary was upped by £10,000, and, at University College London, Dr Michael Spence’s salary increased by £11,500.

A King’s College London spokesperson said: “The accommodation has historically been a part of the overall package of the benefits for the Vice Chancellor. The change in the Vice Chancellor’s total remuneration is to account for the HMRC rules about how accommodation provided to Professor Kapur is taxed.

“His salary increase is to allow the Vice-Chancellor to cover the full tax cost personally, rather than King’s paying for it directly as it did previously. The true change in cost for the Vice Chancellor’s salary is the 4.2 per cent rise in his total renumeration. To give further context to this, King’s income and total salary costs both increased by over 8 per cent over the same period”.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shitij Kapur has been contacted for comment. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok  and Facebook. 

Featured image via YouTube

Isabella Zbucki | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

KCL vice-chancellor warns university degree is no longer a ‘passport to social mobility’

Revealed: King’s College London vice-chancellor’s annual spend has increased by 11 percent

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Latest

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Zombie

Half zombie, half horse! Is Alpha wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

Kieran Galpin

They covered him up more in the new film; an actual crime

The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

Hayley Soen

Finalists are set to absolutely rake it in

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

Zombie

Half zombie, half horse! Is Alpha wearing a prosthetic in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?

Kieran Galpin

They covered him up more in the new film; an actual crime

The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

Hayley Soen

Finalists are set to absolutely rake it in