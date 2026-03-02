Yes, Benedict and Sophie have children after Bridgerton S4 – here’s their ending in the books

3 hours ago

Benedict and Sophie finally got their happy ending in part two of Bridgerton season four (Francesca will have to wait for hers, I’m afraid). The first three seasons of Bridgerton all ended with a flash-forward, so we got a sense of what happened to the main couple afterwards. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was mostly flashbacks. But the ending of season four was a bit different. Although we saw Benedict and Sophie’s wedding, we didn’t see any of their kids, or glimpse their future plans. Thankfully, the Bridgerton books did detail what happened to Benedict and Sophie beyond the events of season four, and if they had children.

In 2013, the author Julia Quinn dropped a bonus book called The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After. This compiled lots of epilogues and short stories about each couple, so we’d see exactly how they lives turned out. One chapter is set three years after Benedict and Sophie get married. They’re still super happy together. The books says Sophie “adored her husband, loved her cozy home, and was quite certain that her two little boys were the most handsome, brilliant creatures ever to be born anywhere, anytime, any… well, any ‘any’ one could come up with.”

Even after Violet sorts out Lady Penwood, there is still a lot of gossip about Sophie’s backstory. Some aristocratic families are too judgemental of Sophie to invite her to society events. Benedict and Sophie have to live in the countryside for a few years to avoid the drama – but they decide they prefer that to London anyway. Benedict finally focuses on his art, and paints three portraits of Sophie. They set Posy up with somebody who lives nearby, so they become neighbours and their kids all grow up together.

The books also explains what Benedict and Sophie are up to four years after this. Season four is (mostly) based Julia Quinn’s book An Offer From a Gentleman. The novel does have an epilogue, which we didn’t get to see in the Netflix show.

We see Benedict and Sophie returning to Bridgerton House for Violet’s birthday. The couple have been married for seven years, have three children, and have been mentioned in Lady Whistledown 233 times (what a flex). Their children are called Charles, Alexander and William. Sophie and Benedict chase each other to the terrace where they first danced (awww).

She tells Benedict she’s pregnant again, and he decides to name their baby Violet. Sophie is annoyed that Lady Whistledown announced they were having a baby before she did. (The timeline of Penelope and Colin’s story is different in the books to the show, so it’s still Penelope who is writing as Lady Whistledown.)

The books says, “Benedict could still make her smile, still make her laugh… and he still chased her around the house any chance he could get.” Awww.

