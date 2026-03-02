The Tab
benedict bridgerton sophie and also violet as they name one of their children violet. see i thought it through

Yes, Benedict and Sophie have children after Bridgerton S4 – here’s their ending in the books

They name their daughter Violet and it’s all so wholesome

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Benedict and Sophie finally got their happy ending in part two of Bridgerton season four (Francesca will have to wait for hers, I’m afraid). The first three seasons of Bridgerton all ended with a flash-forward, so we got a sense of what happened to the main couple afterwards. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was mostly flashbacks. But the ending of season four was a bit different. Although we saw Benedict and Sophie’s wedding, we didn’t see any of their kids, or glimpse their future plans. Thankfully, the Bridgerton books did detail what happened to Benedict and Sophie beyond the events of season four, and if they had children.

In 2013, the author Julia Quinn dropped a bonus book called The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After. This compiled lots of epilogues and short stories about each couple, so we’d see exactly how they lives turned out. One chapter is set three years after Benedict and Sophie get married. They’re still super happy together. The books says Sophie “adored her husband, loved her cozy home, and was quite certain that her two little boys were the most handsome, brilliant creatures ever to be born anywhere, anytime, any… well, any ‘any’ one could come up with.”

Even after Violet sorts out Lady Penwood, there is still a lot of gossip about Sophie’s backstory. Some aristocratic families are too judgemental of Sophie to invite her to society events. Benedict and Sophie have to live in the countryside for a few years to avoid the drama – but they decide they prefer that to London anyway. Benedict finally focuses on his art, and paints three portraits of Sophie. They set Posy up with somebody who lives nearby, so they become neighbours and their kids all grow up together.

bridgerton season four sophie painting

We saw one painting in the Netflix show, at least
(Image via Netflix)

The books also explains what Benedict and Sophie are up to four years after this. Season four is (mostly) based Julia Quinn’s book An Offer From a Gentleman. The novel does have an epilogue, which we didn’t get to see in the Netflix show.

We see Benedict and Sophie returning to Bridgerton House for Violet’s birthday. The couple have been married for seven years, have three children, and have been mentioned in Lady Whistledown 233 times (what a flex). Their children are called Charles, Alexander and William. Sophie and Benedict chase each other to the terrace where they first danced (awww).

benedict sophie wedding

The books continue way beyond this
(Image via Netflix)

She tells Benedict she’s pregnant again, and he decides to name their baby Violet. Sophie is annoyed that Lady Whistledown announced they were having a baby before she did. (The timeline of Penelope and Colin’s story is different in the books to the show, so it’s still Penelope who is writing as Lady Whistledown.)

The books says, “Benedict could still make her smile, still make her laugh… and he still chased her around the house any chance he could get.” Awww.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

bridgerton season four part two spicy scenes

The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

Latest
benedict bridgerton sophie and also violet as they name one of their children violet. see i thought it through

Yes, Benedict and Sophie have children after Bridgerton S4 – here’s their ending in the books

Claudia Cox

They name their daughter Violet and it’s all so wholesome

A week without SNK: What happened to Klute?

Charlotte Morgan

It’s fair to say we’re all crying

Here’s exactly how to stay sane during summative season

Robertha Green Gonzalez

Because everyone’s going through it right now

Daughter of convicted killer shares story of exact moment she found brother’s remains

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I didn’t know that my brother had passed’

We asked each LUSU president candidate the same question, here is what they said

Emma Netscher

It’s banner and poster season – you best know who you are actually voting for

Spring is coming to Uni of York

Faye Robinson

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

benedict bridgerton sophie and also violet as they name one of their children violet. see i thought it through

Yes, Benedict and Sophie have children after Bridgerton S4 – here’s their ending in the books

Claudia Cox

They name their daughter Violet and it’s all so wholesome

A week without SNK: What happened to Klute?

Charlotte Morgan

It’s fair to say we’re all crying

Here’s exactly how to stay sane during summative season

Robertha Green Gonzalez

Because everyone’s going through it right now

Daughter of convicted killer shares story of exact moment she found brother’s remains

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I didn’t know that my brother had passed’

We asked each LUSU president candidate the same question, here is what they said

Emma Netscher

It’s banner and poster season – you best know who you are actually voting for

Spring is coming to Uni of York

Faye Robinson

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Hebe Hancock

They make it so much better

Connor

Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Kieran Galpin

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything