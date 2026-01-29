The Tab
bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Season four of Bridgerton has finally arrived. What a relief. If you’ve lost track of all the flashbacks, time skips and babies in Bridgerton, then here’s a handy timeline to help you navigate the mess. It’s not on you if you’re confused. Some of the timings still do not add up.

1761

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story supposedly takes place in 1761. I say “supposedly”, because although this is the year when George III really did marry Queen Charlotte, the showrunner Shonda Rhimes said Violet Bridgerton is 12 during this show.

bridgerton queen charlotte timeline young violet

She looks great for someone who shouldn’t have been born yet
(Image via Netflix)

That would make Violet 16 years older than her husband, and 54 when she gives birth to Hyacinth, which feels rather unlikely. The maths ain’t mathing.

1803

The flashbacks in the third episode of season two, A Bee in Your Bonnet, are set ten years before season one.

bridgerton season two flashback edmund dying

I think the weird filters are supposed to distract us from the timeline
(Image via Netflix)

April 1813

The very first episode of Bridgerton officially takes place in April 1813. That’s when Daphne is presented at court for Queen Charlotte’s Birthday Ball. The real Queen Charlotte’s birthday was in May, and the London social season started earlier in the year than this. But dates on invitations and Lady Whistledown issues suggest that in the world of Bridgerton, the social season begins at the beginning of April.

August 1813

Daphne and Simon discuss leaving London at the end of summer. The final episode of season one, After The Rain, seems to be set at the end of August.

March 1814

The final scene of Bridgerton season one – in which Daphne gives birth to Augie – must happen in late March. Daphne is in the first episode of season two. For the timeline to work, Daphne must have become pregnant on her first try, Augie must be premature and a medical marvel for the 1810s, and Daphne must have been raring to go to London about a day after giving birth.

daphne bridgerton season two timeline

You’d never guess she had a baby, like, a minute ago
(Image via Netflix)

April 1814

Season two kicks off. Eloise debuts, and the Sharmas arrive to cause drama.

25th July 1814

Dates on invites show the Bridgertons’ and Sharmas’ flop Harmony Ball was on the 25th July.

Winter 1815

This part doesn’t quite add up, either, In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, her granddaughter dies. The real Princess Charlotte of Wales died in autumn 1817. However, when Violet fills Lady Danbury in on the family goss, it’s clearly winter 1815.

Another aspect of Queen Charlotte that doesn’t add up is this mystery baby.

This appears to be the second child of Daphne and Simon – in which case Daphne would have been pregnant for the whole of season two. However, the Netflix site doesn’t acknowledge this child exists. We don’t have official confirmation on whether this is Daphne’s child, or a random baby Violet decided to kidnap for an afternoon.

February 1815

Erm, so the epilogue of season two makes very little sense with the rest of the Bridgerton timeline. Eloise moans Anthony and Kate have been away for six months. So, the Bridgertons are outdoors in the depths of winter wearing short-sleeved frocks.

season two epilogue

Apparently this is what February looks like
(Image via Netflix)

Aubrey Hall is apparently an unusual microclimate where roses and foxgloves (which usually bloom in summer) flower in February. Colin must really love Pall Mall, because he appears to have voyaged all the way to England from a European city to play this game, then travelled somewhere else, and returned a month later.

April 1815

This is the start of season three. Colin returns for Francesca’s debut. His family appear to have all forgotten he visited them a few weeks ago.

July 1815

Season three doesn’t seem to take place over as many months as the previous ones. The drama over Lady Whistledown all happens pretty rapidly. Penelope, Cressida and the Queen keep referencing events as happening a day later, or a week ago. The Featheringtons’ butterfly ball takes place in July at the latest.

Anthony and Kate’s decision to travel to India for the birth of their baby is really, really, not very sensible. Back then, the voyage could take between three and six months, depending on the type of ship, the amount of stops, and luck. If Anthony and Kate want to make it back to London in time for part two of Bridgerton season four, they can only stay in India for about a week, max.

kate anthony season three

I love them, but they should’ve checked Google Maps
(Image via Netflix)

March 1816

The epilogue of season three – with all the Featherington babies – takes place a matter of days before the start of season four.

April 1816

This is the start of season four. You’re all caught up with the Bridgerton timeline.

The servants gossip about Hyacinth making her debut soon. They should have checked this timeline first – Hyacinth is 13, so still has three or four years to wait.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

