We all love Jonathan Bailey, but how do they actually choose the Sexiest Man Alive?!

It’s official — Bridgerton and Wicked actor Jonathan Bailey has just been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025. Not only that, but he’s also the first-ever openly gay man to take the title. History made and hearts broken.

The announcement dropped on Monday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey accepted the honour with perfect British charm (and a bit of cheek): “It’s an honour of a lifetime, and I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here.”

When asked whether people would treat him differently now he’s officially the sexiest man in the world, Bailey didn’t miss a beat: “I f***ing hope so.”

He takes over from The Office and A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski, joining an elite list of former winners including Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and OG winner Mel Gibson, who kicked off the whole thing back in 1985.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of People’s most thirsted-after title — which begs the question: How do they actually pick the World’s Sexiest Man? Is there a vote? A committee? Do hot men have to campaign?

Well, turns out it’s not quite as democratic (or as steamy) as you might think. The decision is entirely editorial — meaning the staff and editors at People magazine choose the winner themselves. There’s no public vote, no brackets. Though the mag sometimes runs a “Readers’ Choice” poll for fun, the real title is decided behind closed doors.

According to former People editor Julie Jordan, the team keeps tabs on what the internet is saying throughout the year — and even asks female celebrities for their picks.

“We ask them who their vote would be for Sexiest Man Alive,” she told USA Today back in 2012.

The editors also consult focus groups and, of course, each other. Looks aren’t the only factor either — personality and activism matter too. Former Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford told CNN Michael B. Jordan’s 2020 win was as much about his work in the Black Lives Matter movement and passion for fighting for women’s rights as his jawline (which, fair).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Apparently, enthusiasm counts as well. The chosen one needs to be up for it — meaning happy to “own” the title, do the photoshoot, and take part in the inevitable press chaos that follows.

And as for how the “Sexiest Man Alive” title was born? It all started with a Mel Gibson feature in 1985. The final line read: “And then the sexiest man alive slouches away, alone.” People slapped that quote on the cover — and the rest is glossy, shirtless history.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@jbayleaf