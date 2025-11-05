The Tab

We all love Jonathan Bailey, but how do they actually choose the Sexiest Man Alive?!

It’s not as simple as I thought

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It’s official — Bridgerton and Wicked actor Jonathan Bailey has just been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025. Not only that, but he’s also the first-ever openly gay man to take the title. History made and hearts broken.

Credit: Netflix

The announcement dropped on Monday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey accepted the honour with perfect British charm (and a bit of cheek): “It’s an honour of a lifetime, and I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here.”

When asked whether people would treat him differently now he’s officially the sexiest man in the world, Bailey didn’t miss a beat: “I f***ing hope so.”

He takes over from The Office and A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski, joining an elite list of former winners including Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and OG winner Mel Gibson, who kicked off the whole thing back in 1985.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of People’s most thirsted-after title — which begs the question: How do they actually pick the World’s Sexiest Man? Is there a vote? A committee? Do hot men have to campaign?

Credit: Netflix

Well, turns out it’s not quite as democratic (or as steamy) as you might think. The decision is entirely editorial — meaning the staff and editors at People magazine choose the winner themselves. There’s no public vote, no brackets. Though the mag sometimes runs a “Readers’ Choice” poll for fun, the real title is decided behind closed doors.

According to former People editor Julie Jordan, the team keeps tabs on what the internet is saying throughout the year — and even asks female celebrities for their picks.

“We ask them who their vote would be for Sexiest Man Alive,” she told USA Today back in 2012.

The editors also consult focus groups and, of course, each other. Looks aren’t the only factor either — personality and activism matter too. Former Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford told CNN Michael B. Jordan’s 2020 win was as much about his work in the Black Lives Matter movement and passion for fighting for women’s rights as his jawline (which, fair).

Apparently, enthusiasm counts as well. The chosen one needs to be up for it — meaning happy to “own” the title, do the photoshoot, and take part in the inevitable press chaos that follows.

And as for how the “Sexiest Man Alive” title was born? It all started with a Mel Gibson feature in 1985. The final line read: “And then the sexiest man alive slouches away, alone.” People slapped that quote on the cover — and the rest is glossy, shirtless history.

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I'm trying it tonight

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

Here's what actually happened with Mary from Selling Sunset's devastating house robbery

Ellissa Bain

It was really bad

Ellissa Bain

It was really bad

