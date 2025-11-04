Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

1 hour ago

After four weeks of castle scheming and dramatic banishments, the Celebrity Traitors is finally coming to an end this Thursday. The BBC’s celebrity spin-off has been pure gold — full of mind games, theories, paranoia and unintentional comedy.

The result? Massive ratings and a nation obsessed with watching celebs turn on each other in the Scottish Highlands.

The big finish airs on Thursday 6th November, from 9pm to 10:10pm on BBC One. That means no episode on Wednesday — so don’t rock up expecting betrayal, because it’s all happening the day after.

Only five players are still standing: Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns, and Faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga. With the fire pit replacing the usual round table, the last showdown is set to be brutal. Once someone’s banished, their allegiance stays secret — so every vote could be a massive mistake.

Here are five theories that could actually happen — including a producer twist no one sees coming.

1. The Faithful trio win it clean

The maths looks simple: Three Faithfuls versus two Traitors. Alan’s practically wearing a “GUILTY” sign at this point, and Cat’s been catching side-eye from Joe and Nick for days. If everything goes by the book, the Faithfuls could pick them off one by one — Alan first, Cat next — then stop the game and split the winnings three ways. It’d be satisfying, if a bit boring.

Most likely ending? Yes. Best TV? Absolutely not.

2. Nick betrays Joe at the final moment

Picture it, the Faithfuls think they’ve cracked the code, the tension’s easing, and then boom — Nick turns on his closest ally.

Joe’s been suspicious of everyone since episode one, and Nick’s been quietly watching him lose his mind. If Nick and David decide Joe’s “recruitment offer” last episode was actually a Traitor move in disguise, they could vote him out right at the end.

That would leave Nick and David as the last Faithfuls standing, and Joe absolutely fuming. If this happens, it’ll go down as one of the all-time great Traitors betrayals.

3. David completely bottles it and gifts Cat the win

David’s been second-guessing himself, and if anyone’s likely to overthink their way into disaster, it’s him. Imagine he votes for Nick out of lingering suspicion, lining up perfectly with the Traitors’ plan.

Suddenly, we’re left with two Faithfuls and two Traitors. Cat could easily ditch Alan to save herself, and if she convinces David that Joe’s the final snake in the grass, she could walk away as the only Traitor standing — and the sole winner.

It would be diabolical.

4. Alan somehow pulls off the impossible

Alan Carr, against all odds, could still win this. Yes, he’s been cracking up mid-mission, yes, everyone thinks he’s shady — but what if he makes one last miraculous move?

If the Faithfuls decide Cat’s more dangerous and send her packing, Alan might just charm (or confuse) his way through the next vote. If David stays convinced that Joe’s a secret Traitor, he could join Alan to banish him, leaving the Chatty Man standing as the final winner.

It’s unlikely. It’s unhinged. But it would be amazing telly.

5. Claudia drops one last twist

Let’s be real — this is The Traitors, and the producers live for chaos. There’s always a chance Claudia waltzes in with a “game-changing” twist in the final ten minutes.

A secret “seer” power? A surprise resurrection? An extra banishment round? Anything’s possible. In the preview, we saw Claudia utter the words “this could change everything”… start screaming.

Featured image credit: BBC