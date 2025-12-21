The Tab

Durham University granted £1.7 million to enhance student facilities

This will help deliver courses that aim to increase student opportunities and economic growth

Charlotte Morgan | News

Durham University has been awarded £1.7 million to support the delivery of courses that aim to increase opportunities for students, while promoting economic growth.

This is part of the university’s commitment to enhancing student facilities, with funding for seven projects spanning creative industries and technological advancements.

Funding for seven projects across three disciplines

This grant is part of £88.5 million shared across universities and colleges in England, announced by the independent regulator of the Office for Students (OfS).

Durham University has secured its £1.7 million grant for seven projects spanning:

  • Creative industries and digital media
  • Chemical automation and sustainable materials
  • Engineering and clean technologies

Developing student skills and employment prospects through investment

This investment will allow for the development of new facilities used in digital image capture, immersive technologies and AI-driven analysis. This will support students across the arts, in fields such as visual arts, film, music and museum studies.

These initiatives aim to improve employability in galleries, libraries, archives, museums, heritage, tourism and screen industries.

Using sustainable materials to enhance clean energy

The university will also develop a chemical automation facility. They aim to use a sustainable materials lab to integrate green chemistry and digital skills into undergraduate education.

Engineering innovation aims to upgrade teaching labs and a flight controls laboratory.

This is all part of Durham’s commitment to enhance training in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Durham believes these projects will help grow their capacity and develop practical skills for future engineers.

Government support for growth in higher-education

Skills minister Jacqui Smith highlighted the government’s dedication to supporting colleges and universities as “engines of opportunity and growth” across the nation. OfS Director, Nolan Smith, commented that the projects would “offer a boost to local and regional economies, and promote national growth”.

Most Read

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

This woman wants to be the next Bonnie Blue and shares shocking plans for first challenge

In a statement issued by the university, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Tony Gawcett affirmed that this funding “will expand our ability to provide state-of-the-art training for students in areas that the Government has identified as key for innovation, and regional and national growth. We look forward to our students benefitting from these new and enhanced facilities.”

 

Charlotte Morgan | News

Read Next

Durham to recognise leading figures with honorary degrees in science, law and the arts

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash

Latest

Durham University granted £1.7 million to enhance student facilities

Charlotte Morgan

This will help deliver courses that aim to increase student opportunities and economic growth

After Netflix’s Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, where are Erin Patterson’s family now?

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a wild case

Top 10 things on a Durham student’s Christmas wish list

Charlotte Wright

TLDR: College bars NEED to start selling gift cards

percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

Claudia Cox

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Hot chocolates at the ready: Here’s which classic Christmas film every London uni would be

Muna Aden

These Christmas movie pairings say more about each uni than any ranking ever could.

Here’s what every Lancaster Uni College should ask for this Christmas

Ryan Moynihan

Tis the season to roast the colleges one final time before the end of 2025

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

Durham University granted £1.7 million to enhance student facilities

Charlotte Morgan

This will help deliver courses that aim to increase student opportunities and economic growth

After Netflix’s Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, where are Erin Patterson’s family now?

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a wild case

Top 10 things on a Durham student’s Christmas wish list

Charlotte Wright

TLDR: College bars NEED to start selling gift cards

percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

Claudia Cox

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Hot chocolates at the ready: Here’s which classic Christmas film every London uni would be

Muna Aden

These Christmas movie pairings say more about each uni than any ranking ever could.

Here’s what every Lancaster Uni College should ask for this Christmas

Ryan Moynihan

Tis the season to roast the colleges one final time before the end of 2025

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide