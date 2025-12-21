Durham University granted £1.7 million to enhance student facilities

This will help deliver courses that aim to increase student opportunities and economic growth

Durham University has been awarded £1.7 million to support the delivery of courses that aim to increase opportunities for students, while promoting economic growth.

This is part of the university’s commitment to enhancing student facilities, with funding for seven projects spanning creative industries and technological advancements.

Funding for seven projects across three disciplines

This grant is part of £88.5 million shared across universities and colleges in England, announced by the independent regulator of the Office for Students (OfS).

Durham University has secured its £1.7 million grant for seven projects spanning:

Creative industries and digital media

Chemical automation and sustainable materials

Engineering and clean technologies

Developing student skills and employment prospects through investment

This investment will allow for the development of new facilities used in digital image capture, immersive technologies and AI-driven analysis. This will support students across the arts, in fields such as visual arts, film, music and museum studies.

These initiatives aim to improve employability in galleries, libraries, archives, museums, heritage, tourism and screen industries.

Using sustainable materials to enhance clean energy

The university will also develop a chemical automation facility. They aim to use a sustainable materials lab to integrate green chemistry and digital skills into undergraduate education.

Engineering innovation aims to upgrade teaching labs and a flight controls laboratory.

This is all part of Durham’s commitment to enhance training in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Durham believes these projects will help grow their capacity and develop practical skills for future engineers.

Government support for growth in higher-education

Skills minister Jacqui Smith highlighted the government’s dedication to supporting colleges and universities as “engines of opportunity and growth” across the nation. OfS Director, Nolan Smith, commented that the projects would “offer a boost to local and regional economies, and promote national growth”.

In a statement issued by the university, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Tony Gawcett affirmed that this funding “will expand our ability to provide state-of-the-art training for students in areas that the Government has identified as key for innovation, and regional and national growth. We look forward to our students benefitting from these new and enhanced facilities.”