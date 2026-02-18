The Tab

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor has been awarded a significant pay rise despite the institution confirming a £33.4 million deficit.

Professor Wendy Larner received a salary of £294,000 in the academic year 2024-2025, which is a monthly increase from the previous year when she was paid £267,000 for 11 months of work.

According to the university’s financial reports, the vice-chancellor’s salary was 6.5 times more than the salary of an average university employee last year.

Including benefits such as medical insurance and accommodation, Professor Larner received £364,000 total pay, which is 7.2 times as much as the total renumeration of an average staff member.

All Cardiff University staff members received a percentage uplift in their salary in line with national pay awards for the Higher Education sector.

Despite the pay rises, Cardiff University faces a £33.4 million deficit. As part of cost-cutting measures, it has seen a two per cent decrease in full time staff member, and spent £23.4 million on a voluntary severance and redundancy scheme which aims to “deliver ongoing savings”.

Compensation payments of £2,331,000 were made to 18 higher paid staff member in 2025 due to their loss of office. This is compared to £43k in compensation paid to two higher paid employees in the previous year.

Along with Professor Larner’s increased salary in 2025, she was also allowed to live rent-free in a university-owned private estate in Queen Anne Square, which is estimated to be worth £1 million.

via YouTube

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “The increase in the vice-chancellor’s pay from 2024 (£267k) to 2025 (£294k) reflects a full year in post, and should not be interpreted as a pay rise. 2024 reflected only 11 months in post. The vice-chancellor received the same pay award as other staff over the year. We are committed to transparency around the remuneration of senior staff, including that of the vice-Cchancellor and all information is publicly available here.

“The vice-chancellor’s salary is set by the remuneration committee – part of the university’s council. The vice-chancellor is not in attendance for, and does not play any part in, the discussions and decisions of their own remuneration.”

Commenting on the university’s £33.4 million deficit, the spokesperson said: “A deficit was forecast and council allowed us to budget for this third consecutive year of deficit. Had we not taken the action we did over the year (through our Academic Futures programme), the deficit would have been significantly higher (around £65m).

“The sector as a whole is facing ongoing financial challenges with many institutions reporting deficit budgets. A deficit budget is not unique to Cardiff and does not mean that Cardiff is in financial difficulty.

“We are aiming to return Cardiff’s cost base to a sustainable position in the coming years and the university is taking proactive steps to build a sustainable future.

“Despite the year’s underlying operating deficit of £33.4 million, Cardiff retains a strong balance sheet underpinned by significant asset values and reserves. At 31st July 2025, the university’s consolidated net assets were £821 million.”

Professor Larner has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube and Unsplash

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

Read Next

Confirmed: Eight major Welsh universities have a combined deficit of £116 million

It’s back! Cardiff University’s BNOC Competition 2026 nominations are now open

Cardiff University’s VC issues statement on academic who fell five floors from a building

Latest

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee