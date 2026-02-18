Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

6 hours ago

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor has been awarded a significant pay rise despite the institution confirming a £33.4 million deficit.

Professor Wendy Larner received a salary of £294,000 in the academic year 2024-2025, which is a monthly increase from the previous year when she was paid £267,000 for 11 months of work.

According to the university’s financial reports, the vice-chancellor’s salary was 6.5 times more than the salary of an average university employee last year.

Including benefits such as medical insurance and accommodation, Professor Larner received £364,000 total pay, which is 7.2 times as much as the total renumeration of an average staff member.

All Cardiff University staff members received a percentage uplift in their salary in line with national pay awards for the Higher Education sector.

Despite the pay rises, Cardiff University faces a £33.4 million deficit. As part of cost-cutting measures, it has seen a two per cent decrease in full time staff member, and spent £23.4 million on a voluntary severance and redundancy scheme which aims to “deliver ongoing savings”.

Compensation payments of £2,331,000 were made to 18 higher paid staff member in 2025 due to their loss of office. This is compared to £43k in compensation paid to two higher paid employees in the previous year.

Along with Professor Larner’s increased salary in 2025, she was also allowed to live rent-free in a university-owned private estate in Queen Anne Square, which is estimated to be worth £1 million.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “The increase in the vice-chancellor’s pay from 2024 (£267k) to 2025 (£294k) reflects a full year in post, and should not be interpreted as a pay rise. 2024 reflected only 11 months in post. The vice-chancellor received the same pay award as other staff over the year. We are committed to transparency around the remuneration of senior staff, including that of the vice-Cchancellor and all information is publicly available here.

“The vice-chancellor’s salary is set by the remuneration committee – part of the university’s council. The vice-chancellor is not in attendance for, and does not play any part in, the discussions and decisions of their own remuneration.”

Commenting on the university’s £33.4 million deficit, the spokesperson said: “A deficit was forecast and council allowed us to budget for this third consecutive year of deficit. Had we not taken the action we did over the year (through our Academic Futures programme), the deficit would have been significantly higher (around £65m).

“The sector as a whole is facing ongoing financial challenges with many institutions reporting deficit budgets. A deficit budget is not unique to Cardiff and does not mean that Cardiff is in financial difficulty.

“We are aiming to return Cardiff’s cost base to a sustainable position in the coming years and the university is taking proactive steps to build a sustainable future.

“Despite the year’s underlying operating deficit of £33.4 million, Cardiff retains a strong balance sheet underpinned by significant asset values and reserves. At 31st July 2025, the university’s consolidated net assets were £821 million.”

Professor Larner has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube and Unsplash