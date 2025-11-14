The Tab
Cardiff University vice-chancellor lives rent-free in lavish home despite £290k salary

This comes after plans for 286 job cuts were announced in April 2025

Jessica Owen | News

Cardiff University’s vice chancellor is currently living rent-free in a home worth an estimated £1 million, despite her salary totalling £290,000.

Professor Wendy Larner lives in a university-owned home in private estate Queen Anne Square.

Her house was also reported to have had many renovations prior to her 2023 move-in date, although the university confirmed the actual property value is unknown.

The VC is required to live in the property as part of her role, however the university does not cover her essential utilities.

A university spokesperson said that “a new WiFi system” had been installed at the request of Professor Larner, and that “additional cabling and wireless access points” were added.

Internal and external painting, structural repairs and some deep cleaning also took place at the property ahead of the new vice chancellor moving in.

The most recent property on the market near Professor Larner’s home, which is located behind the Welsh Government buildings in Cathays Park, sold for £840,000 in 2019.

Wales Online identifies the houses in this area as “a collection of 1930s and 1950s detached homes accessed via an impressive colonnade entrance.”

The private entrance to Queen Anne’s Square, via Google Maps

Professor Larner’s £290,000 salary is posted on the Cardiff University website as part of its commitment to “transparency with regard to the remuneration of senior staff.”

She earned £267,000 in the financial year ending on 31st July 2024 after starting the role partway through the year, as well as earning £30,000 worth of benefits. Professor Larner also had £2,000 spent on private medical insurance and £28,000 was recorded under costs for the vice-chancellor’s “permanent accommodation.”

Comparatively, in the 2023/2024 academic year, Cardiff University operated at a deficit of £31.2 million.

The university had 176 staff members earning over £100,000 per annum, and four earning £200,000 or more (excluding the vice-chancellor), including payments on behalf of the NHS.

Professor Larner’s pay is decided by the “Remuneration Committee” through the senior salary review process, and the vice chancellor’s performances is reviewed by the committee.

These decisions on pay and accommodation have caused upset from the public and from politicians.

The Welsh Conservatives said that this the renovation costs raise “significant questions about the transparency of Cardiff University’s financial decisions at a time when staff face significant uncertainty.”

This refers to the university’s January 2025 announcement of proposals to cut 400 staff and completely close multiple departments, including nursing.

Three months later, this number was reduced to 286 after many staff opted for voluntary redundancy and the nursing department’s closure was put on hold during considerations of an “alternative plan.”

Cardiff UCU said the university’s announcement and subsequent backtracking caused a “total health and safety crisis” for staff, and a “comprehensive breakdown of trust and morale.”

Professor Larner defended the handling of these announcements in June 2025, saying that it had been “difficult” but that “the right approach” had been taken.

Professor Wendy Larner, via YouTube

Cardiff University’s full statement on the vice-chancellor’s home refurbishments said: “The existing IT provision in the property has been reviewed and refreshed. This was completed as part of a routine review undertaken when the previous vice chancellor left, and the new vice chancellor took up residence in the property in September 2023.

“An upgrade saw the installation of additional cabling and wireless access points. There were also some routine maintenance works undertaken to the property including internal and external painting, deep cleaning and some minor structural repairs before the new vice chancellor took up residence.

“With the exception of emergency maintenance, no maintenance work had been undertaken to the property since 2012.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson told The Cardiff Tab: “The actual market value of the property is unknown. The property referred to is a university owned property and forms part of the wider university estate. It was bought several years before our current vice chancellor’s appointment.

“The vice-chancellor’s salary is published annually and is publicly available on our website: Vice-chancellor’s salary – Public information – Cardiff University. The vice-chancellor did receive a one-off international relocation allowance. This is a standard arrangement for professorial or senior staff appointments, as stated on our website. The current vice-chancellor relocated from New Zealand.

“The vice-chancellor resides in the property as part of their condition of employment. The property is also used for other university business and is maintained as a routine part of the university estate. 

“All essential utilities are paid for by the vice-chancellor and not the university.”

Featured images via Google Maps and YouTube

Jessica Owen | News
