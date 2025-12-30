The Tab

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, just showed off her massive Christmas haul full of presents from the Kardashian family, and lots of people are raising their eyebrows at some of her dad’s gift choices.

20-year-old Alabama Barker is a musician and influencer with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Her dad, famous drummer Travis Barker, married Kourtney Kardashian back in 2022. They have one kid together, a two-year-old son named Rocky. Alabama’s mum is Shanna Moakler, an American actress and model.

On 27th December, Alabama posted a haul of all the presents she got from her family for Christmas. The haul was full of luxury designer items, of course, and was nine minutes long, even with Alabama excluding all the perfumes she was gifted.

@alabamabarker

Yes I’m out of breath always, yes my ear is split lol anyways enjoy I love you guys down ! 💗🙈 #fyp #haul #xmas

♬ original sound – Alabama barker

“Sadly I lost all of my slides from Hermes, Kris got me these,” Alabama said, holding up a pair of brown and fluffy Hermes slippers.

“My Dad went a little crazy with the heels,” she continued, as she showed multiple pairs of designer high heels, all from Travis.

Alabama also got gifts from Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kylie got her a vintage denim Chanel purse, and Kendall got her a Balenciaga bag, both of which Alabama said she’s very grateful for.

But the main part of the video that stood out to people is the heaps of lingerie gifted to Alabama by her dad and Kourtney Kardashian.

“So my Dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur, Kourtney picked out most of it and the girl knows me there so she gave recommendations of what I like,” Alabama said.

Agent Provocateur is a luxury lingerie brand, which Alabama talks about quite a bit on her TikTok. She held up a large box filled to the brim of underwear and corsets from the brand.

via TikTok

Alabama showed off multiple corsets, including one with mesh black lace and a leather corset with hip padding. Travis and Kourtney also gifted her a see-through red robe from the same lingerie shop. The influencer chose not to show the actual underwear on camera individually.

“‘So my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur’ is a WILD thing to say,” one comment said.

“Hey so a girl dad buying his daughter sexy underwear is NOT showing up for her just so we are very clear,” said another.

Alabama hasn’t addressed these comments, but the people defending the Christmas presents stressed that Alabama said Kourtney picked out most of the items for her.

Featured image via @alabamabarker on TikTok

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

