Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

21 mins ago

Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, just showed off her massive Christmas haul full of presents from the Kardashian family, and lots of people are raising their eyebrows at some of her dad’s gift choices.

20-year-old Alabama Barker is a musician and influencer with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Her dad, famous drummer Travis Barker, married Kourtney Kardashian back in 2022. They have one kid together, a two-year-old son named Rocky. Alabama’s mum is Shanna Moakler, an American actress and model.

On 27th December, Alabama posted a haul of all the presents she got from her family for Christmas. The haul was full of luxury designer items, of course, and was nine minutes long, even with Alabama excluding all the perfumes she was gifted.

“Sadly I lost all of my slides from Hermes, Kris got me these,” Alabama said, holding up a pair of brown and fluffy Hermes slippers.

“My Dad went a little crazy with the heels,” she continued, as she showed multiple pairs of designer high heels, all from Travis.

Alabama also got gifts from Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kylie got her a vintage denim Chanel purse, and Kendall got her a Balenciaga bag, both of which Alabama said she’s very grateful for.

But the main part of the video that stood out to people is the heaps of lingerie gifted to Alabama by her dad and Kourtney Kardashian.

“So my Dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur, Kourtney picked out most of it and the girl knows me there so she gave recommendations of what I like,” Alabama said.

Agent Provocateur is a luxury lingerie brand, which Alabama talks about quite a bit on her TikTok. She held up a large box filled to the brim of underwear and corsets from the brand.

Alabama showed off multiple corsets, including one with mesh black lace and a leather corset with hip padding. Travis and Kourtney also gifted her a see-through red robe from the same lingerie shop. The influencer chose not to show the actual underwear on camera individually.

“‘So my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur’ is a WILD thing to say,” one comment said.

“Hey so a girl dad buying his daughter sexy underwear is NOT showing up for her just so we are very clear,” said another.

Alabama hasn’t addressed these comments, but the people defending the Christmas presents stressed that Alabama said Kourtney picked out most of the items for her.

Featured image via @alabamabarker on TikTok