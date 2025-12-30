People majorly call out Jamie Laing for ‘insensitive’ Christmas post about Sophie Habboo

6 hours ago

After welcoming his first child just a few weeks ago, everyone’s favourite Made In Chelsea husband Jamie Laing is getting some serious backlash for a post he shared about his wife Sophie Habboo after Christmas.

The Radio 1 DJ shared a video of his house decorated for Christmas Day, with the table set nicely and their whole home absolutely spotless. He then zooms in on Sophie dancing around the table, looking incredible in a red wrap top.

It was supposed to be a nice post celebrating his wife, and he wrote on the screen: “POV: Your wife is three weeks postpartum and still creates a magical Christmas.” Jamie added in the caption: “She’s Superwoman.”

However, people are calling him out for being “out of touch” and creating an “unrealistic” view of life after having a baby. Many are accusing him of making women feel inferior if they aren’t able to decorate the house for Christmas and look amazing straight after giving birth.

One person commented: “Normally love your content, but this is an insensitive post and sets an unrealistic expectation/pressure on other new mothers. Not everyone has the money, resources and support to be able to do this.”

“This is lovely but also let’s not normalise postpartum women being ‘Superwoman’ it’s not normal,” someone else said.

A third person added: “This is super unrealistic and contributes to a problem that causes post-partum women to suffer. This should not be the priority at all and the suggestion or idea that it should be is part of the problem. Let the gal rest and snuggle with the baby, let her eat to her hearts content so she can raise a human that is nourished physically and emotionally.”

Many are calling out Jamie for not taking over Christmas this year and setting the table himself, while others are speculating that they had cleaners, decorators and chefs to help with the festive season, and should be honest about that.

Jamie hasn’t responded to the backlash. The Tab has reached out to him for comment.

Featured image by: Jamie Laing/Instagram