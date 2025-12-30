The Tab
People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year's Eve traditions this year

Smashing plates sounds fun

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s that time of year when we all pretend we’re totally normal humans …until TikTok hits us with another list of bizarre “New Year’s Eve traditions” we definitely have to try. And, if you’re planning more than two of these, you’re officially living online. Congratulations.

So, here are all the unusual New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok is preparing for right now:

1. Wearing coloured underwear for luck

@divine.fem.witchery

I’m probably not gonna do all of these but I do love a good superstition #newyearseve #newyearssuperstitions #newyearmanifestation #manifestation

♬ original sound – Rosa The Divine Feminine Witch

Yes, really. In parts of South America, what you wear under your clothes at midnight dictates your year ahead. Red or pink for love, yellow for money… and honestly, no one will judge if you go for both.

2. Eating 12 grapes at midnight

@araceliigj2.0

A tradition🤌🏼 #prosperity #12grapes #newyearstradition #12grapesnewyear #greengrapes #luckygirl #2025future #luckandprosperity

♬ QKThr – Aphex Twin

Spain takes multitasking to a new level: One grape per bell strike at midnight. You either master it or end up with a mouthful disaster. It’s supposed to bring you love, romance and relationship.

3. Walking with an empty suitcase

@antoniasalt

we ain’t risking nothing this year for 2025 @Louise Mckie

♬ Roman Holiday Sped Up – Jadyn

Yep, more South and Central American magic. You literally walk around with a suitcase at midnight to attract travel in the new year. It’s basically the grown-up version of shaking a snow globe and wishing for a holiday.

4. Smashing plates

@connecticutwellness

Here is your sign to go to @Goodwill Official with your partner and buy cheap plates, write down things you’re letting go of going into 2026 and then SMASH them! #platesmashing #lettinggo #datenight #datenightideas #newyears

♬ friends opening song – ✩

Denmark is next-level. You save your old crockery and smash it on your friends’ doorsteps. The bigger the pile? The more popular you are. Imagine your door covered in shards while your neighbours silently judge you, iconic.

5. Eating lentils

@stopitaliansounding

Do you share this tradition? Why do Italians eat lentils and cotechino on New Year’s? It’s not just tradition — it’s symbolism. Lentils represent prosperity and abundance, while cotechino symbolizes progress and good fortune for the year ahead. A centuries-old ritual to welcome wealth, stability, and good things to come. 🇮🇹✨

♬ suono originale – Stop Italian Sounding 🇮🇹 🎯

Italy, Chile, Brazil, all about the lentils. Tiny legumes, big wealth energy. It’s basically the edible equivalent of shoving coins into a piggy bank, but more delicious (and less noisy).

7. Burning wishes in champagne

@bilous.k

traditions

♬ What Taylors Version – Troy

Russia gets dramatic. You write a wish, burn it, drop the ashes in a glass of bubbly, and drink it before the first minute of the year ends. I tried it once and nearly choked, but apparently my wish for a chill year is now official.

8. Eating only round things

@sophiaxfranco

who else is getting their round fruit 😭 #filipino #pinoy #relatable #newyears #newyearstraditions

♬ Little Life – Cordelia

Filipinos go all out here. Round fruits, round cookies, round everything on the table, all to symbolise prosperity. Honestly, this is a dream excuse to gorge on doughnuts and cookies without shame. Your waistline might disagree, but the universe doesn’t.

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
