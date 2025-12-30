Here’s why everyone on TikTok is eating 12 grapes under the table on New Year’s Eve

5 hours ago

There have been lots of viral TikToks this year telling you to eat 12 grapes under the table at midnight on New Year’s Eve, and Tesco has now launched a special 12-grape pack for the festive season – here’s what the trend is actually about.

Everyone’s planning to eat 12 grapes at midnight for good luck

Although the 12 grapes trend has been all over the internet during the festive season for a couple of years now, it actually comes from an old Spanish tradition. People in Spain eat one grape for each chime of the clock at midnight, each grape representing a month of the year. It’s luck-based, so if you get a sweet grape, that means the month it represents will be full of good news, but if you get a sour grape, it could be a rough one.

@gabechiaa maybe this is your sign to eat your 12 grapes at midnight on 31st dec ♬ original sound – Gabe C – Gabe C

Back in the early 1900s, Spanish farmers had a particularly good year harvesting grapes, so they had more to sell than normal. To help sell all the excess grapes, it’s believed that grape farmers started spreading the folklore of eating 12 grapes a midnight for good luck. It’s stuck around ever since!

The significance of sitting under the table is where things get romantic. Separate from the original Spanish tradition, this bit comes from South America and is supposed to signify bringing love, romance or a relationship in the new year.

Tesco just released a special New Year’s 12 grapes deal

Leading up to New Year’s Eve, Tesco just released a fancy new 12 pack of grapes, which is only £1 with a Clubcard. The grapes have started a viral debate on TikTok – some people think they’re a fun way to make celebrating New Year’s easier, while others think they’re a waste of plastic when you can just buy a much bigger pack of grapes and save the rest for later.

Whatever side you’re on, it looks like more people than ever will be eating grapes under the table at midnight this year!

Featured image via TikTok