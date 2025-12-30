The Tab

Here’s why everyone on TikTok is eating 12 grapes under the table on New Year’s Eve

There’s even a Tesco deal for it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

There have been lots of viral TikToks this year telling you to eat 12 grapes under the table at midnight on New Year’s Eve, and Tesco has now launched a special 12-grape pack for the festive season – here’s what the trend is actually about.

Everyone’s planning to eat 12 grapes at midnight for good luck

Although the 12  grapes trend has been all over the internet during the festive season for a couple of years now, it actually comes from an old Spanish tradition. People in Spain eat one grape for each chime of the clock at midnight, each grape representing a month of the year. It’s luck-based, so if you get a sweet grape, that means the month it represents will be full of good news, but if you get a sour grape, it could be a rough one.

@gabechiaa

maybe this is your sign to eat your 12 grapes at midnight on 31st dec

♬ original sound – Gabe C – Gabe C

Back in the early 1900s, Spanish farmers had a particularly good year harvesting grapes, so they had more to sell than normal. To help sell all the excess grapes, it’s believed that grape farmers started spreading the folklore of eating 12 grapes a midnight for good luck. It’s stuck around ever since!

The significance of sitting under the table is where things get romantic. Separate from the original Spanish tradition, this bit comes from South America and is supposed to signify bringing love, romance or a relationship in the new year.

Tesco just released a special New Year’s 12 grapes deal

@khoslaa

Do we eat at midnight right? Or 11:59pm I forgot! #12grapes #newyear #newukfood #12grapestradition #newyearseve

♬ Old Disney Swing Jazz – Nico

Leading up to New Year’s Eve, Tesco just released a fancy new 12 pack of grapes, which is only £1 with a Clubcard. The grapes have started a viral debate on TikTok – some people think they’re a fun way to make celebrating New Year’s easier, while others think they’re a waste of plastic when you can just buy a much bigger pack of grapes and save the rest for later.

Whatever side you’re on, it looks like more people than ever will be eating grapes under the table at midnight this year!

Featured image via TikTok

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

Mum of Liverpool student jailed over ‘single line of cocaine’ speaks out about her daughter’s release

Esther Knowles

Mia O’Brien was allowed to return home from Dubai prison in time for Christmas

