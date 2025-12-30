‘Don’t cry for me’: Influencer announces his own death through a scheduled Instagram post

5 hours ago

An influencer has announced their own death through a scheduled post on Instagram. Anda Damisa, a Nigerian content creator known as “LazyWrita”, posted that he had passed away on December 29th.

Damisa had 100k followers on Instagram, where he shared mainly lifestyle content. He had also written a book of poetry, published in 2019. But, this week he announced he had died.

In the post, he reflected on his life that he said he had lived to the full. He described himself as “free” and explained prior to his death, he had deleted all other social media channels. It’s unclear how far in advance the post was made, compared to when it was scheduled to go out.

“Don’t cry for me please. I lived a full and adventurous life, people who know me can testify, I just don’t have the energy to continue anymore,” the post said.

“Now, I am Happy, Unburdened and FREEEEEE !!! The only things I regret is not watching the new episodes of Stranger Things 😩 and not getting married to the LOML when I had a chance to till she moved on. She’s reading this. Please don’t cry and don’t shoulder any blame regardless of everything we went through. Through my happiest and saddest days, you were the best thing that ever happened to me. I wan’t you to LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH, MAKE BABIES and be HAPPY!

“And yes! These are some of the last nice photos I took. Wouldn’t be nice to hoard them yeah? I love you Nene, Mary, Israel, Wadi, Roy, I would choose you all to be my family over and over and over and over again. You made this journey of life better 😘❤️.

“I deleted all my socials across all platforms. I have just this one left and I felt it was imperative my friends and loved ones see this message so no false narrative is written and so they know I’m good and in a better place. I love you all. Kiss kiss. Rest well Anda 🕊️.”

In posts previous to this, Anda Damisa had opened up about struggling with his mental health, and making the decision to step back from social media. The most recent post has now been flooded with tributes. “Anderson, rest well,” said one. Another added: “I pray you finally find the peace you seek. May your soul rest in peace brother.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.