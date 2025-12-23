The Tab
Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

His mum has responded

Kieran Galpin

Tylor Chase is once again in the news, and like last time, the former Nickelodeon star was spotted in Riverside, California, where he is now homeless. The saga is a particularly brutal one, even moreso after his mother spoke out and cautioned people against giving him money.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far amidst prayers for Tylor to get the help he needs.

Nickelodeon

Credit: Nickelodeon

Who is Tylor Chase?

At the age of 14, Tylor Chase joined the cast of Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired from 2004 to 2007. Three seasons of the hit show followed middle school students doing middle school things. After that, he had minor roles in Everybody Hates Chris and James Franco’s 2007 independent film Good Time Max, where he played a young Adam.

After voiceover work for the L.A. Noire video game in 2011, Tylor stepped away from the acting field. He moved to Arizona to live with his dad in 2014, but returned to California around eight years ago, according to the MailOnline. After that, he primarily focused on his YouTube channel, where he published material on his bipolar disorder diagnosis. He did, however, publish two fiction books under the alias Shrine Tylor.

He went viral back in September

After a few years out of the public eye, Tylor Chase returned in September when he went viral for being homeless in the Riverside area. A TikTok creator posted several videos about him, interacting with him and launching a GoFundMe to help him get back on his feet.

After that racked up millions of views, Tylor’s mum reached out to the content creator. She asked that the GoFundMe be removed, telling the influencer that money would only make his situation worse.

@lethallalli

Thank you guys so much I’m so grateful to be used as a vessel to help Tylor out 🙌 #foryoupage #awareness #nedsdeclassifiedschoolsurvivalguide #fyp @12345bigLee

♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

“Money would not benefit him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money or his meds by himself,” she said.

Those feelings have since been echoed by Tylor’s former co-star, Devon Werkheiser.

There was another video in October

@12345biglee

Tylor chase ✌🏽✌🏽

♬ original sound – 12345bigLee

Back in October, there was another video of Tylor that was posted on TikTok. This one showed him in a white t-shirt, seemingly with the ends of his hair dyed. He said the sky was “beautiful” in a particularly touching moment.

More videos have since emerged

@copemzz

Everyone 🙏🏾 for Tyler Chase god is on your side bro 🙏🏾 nickelodeon celebrity star #fypシ゚viral #tylerchase #nickelodeon #disneychannel

♬ original sound – Copemz

Again, Tylor went quiet for a few months, but he found himself going viral on TikTok and Twitter this week when California residents clocked the Ned’s Declassified actor.

The first video, posted on Twitter, showed him beaming when someone recognised him. The second recent video was more of the same, but Tylor offered the man his own watch when he tried to give him money.

After that, Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss offered actual help to Tylor instead of just filming him on the street like others. Shaun, who has a history of addiction himself, had found temporary accommodation for Tylor on the condition that he actually wants it.

“I reached out to some friends of mine,” he told followers. “We have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

Featured image credit: TikTok/Nickelodeon

