Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s mum speaks out after videos of him homeless go viral

She’s asking people not to give him money

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Tylor Chase, who used to be on the Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is going viral after a recent video of him homeless on the streets of LA has resurfaced, and his mum has spoken up.

36-year-old Tylor Chase played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified, which aired in 2004 and lasted for three seasons. After the show, he had a few odd acting jobs but hasn’t worked since 2011. Back in September, TikToker LetHallAli shared videos of Tylor living on the streets in LA and started a GoFundMe to help the now-homeless actor.

At the time, Tylor’s mum messaged her and asked her to shut down the GoFundMe, claiming Tylor Chase isn’t in the right state to be handling money.

“Money would not benefit him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money or his meds by himself,” the text message shared by LetHallAli said.

When LetHallAli asked if she could pass the money that was raised for Tylor to her, Tylor’s mum agreed and shared a bit more about his situation.

“If you’d like to meet me at the plaza one day, that would be fine. But like I said, he’s not good at managing money and it could possibly hurt him. I appreciate you trying to help him, he is a good, sweet kid. But he does need medical help,” she said.

Tylor’s mum continued: “I do try to keep clothes on hand for when he stops by here. I’ve tried to house him, but he chooses to do drugs. And with his mental illness, he needs 24 hour care.”

The GoFundMe ended up raising $1,207 (£900) before it was closed down by LetHallAli. She shared an update video in September, showing the clothes and shoes she brought for Tylor.

@lethallalli

Thank you guys so much I’m so grateful to be used as a vessel to help Tylor out 🙌 #foryoupage #awareness #nedsdeclassifiedschoolsurvivalguide #fyp @12345bigLee

♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

Tylor’s Ned’s Declassified co-stars have acknowledged his situation, and Daniel Lee Curtis, who played Cookie, even went to meet him in person.

Featured image via Nickelodeon/@LetHallAlli on TikTok

