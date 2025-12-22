Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s mum speaks out after videos of him homeless go viral

5 hours ago

Tylor Chase, who used to be on the Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is going viral after a recent video of him homeless on the streets of LA has resurfaced, and his mum has spoken up.

36-year-old Tylor Chase played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified, which aired in 2004 and lasted for three seasons. After the show, he had a few odd acting jobs but hasn’t worked since 2011. Back in September, TikToker LetHallAli shared videos of Tylor living on the streets in LA and started a GoFundMe to help the now-homeless actor.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025

At the time, Tylor’s mum messaged her and asked her to shut down the GoFundMe, claiming Tylor Chase isn’t in the right state to be handling money.

“Money would not benefit him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money or his meds by himself,” the text message shared by LetHallAli said.

When LetHallAli asked if she could pass the money that was raised for Tylor to her, Tylor’s mum agreed and shared a bit more about his situation.

“If you’d like to meet me at the plaza one day, that would be fine. But like I said, he’s not good at managing money and it could possibly hurt him. I appreciate you trying to help him, he is a good, sweet kid. But he does need medical help,” she said.

Tylor’s mum continued: “I do try to keep clothes on hand for when he stops by here. I’ve tried to house him, but he chooses to do drugs. And with his mental illness, he needs 24 hour care.”

The GoFundMe ended up raising $1,207 (£900) before it was closed down by LetHallAli. She shared an update video in September, showing the clothes and shoes she brought for Tylor.

Tylor’s Ned’s Declassified co-stars have acknowledged his situation, and Daniel Lee Curtis, who played Cookie, even went to meet him in person.

