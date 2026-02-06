Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

31 mins ago

Thousands of Cardiff University students entered a brutal ticket war to claim a Welsh Varsity ticket, leaving many frustrated with the event’s ticketing process.

Tickets for the Cardiff University vs Swansea University rugby match went on sale at 1pm on Wednesday 4th February and sold out within 90 minutes.

Some students reported joining the waiting room at 12pm, only to be left infuriated by the randomised queueing system. One student, who found themselves 4700th in the queue despite joining early, argued the system “needs to be redone” .

On the other side of the spectrum, a first-year Cardiff University student said that they joined the waiting room as late as 12.50pm but were still able to purchase a ticket after queuing for only 25 minutes.

Many students have expressed their frustration over the randomised system, branding it “very unfair for many people” who have tried every year and still haven’t been successful.

Ziggy, a Cardiff student who survived the ticket war, said: “Although I got lucky and was able to get my Welsh Varsity tickets quickly, it was upsetting that some of my friends were not able to”.

Poppy, another student, argued that although the randomised system is “okay for those who got tickets, the system should be at least changed so that queuers know how many tickets are still available and so are not wasting their time.”

The annual rugby match between Cardiff and Swansea University is scheduled to take place on April 22nd, marking its 27th year running.

Each ticket included a wristband for the event, a rugby wristband (depending on purchase) and a free t-shirt. Non-rugby tickets were priced at £27.50 and rugby included tickets were £35.

A member of the Cardiff University Athletic Union claimed the price felt unjustified, especially considering they had already paid over £40 for AU membership.

The event was originally meant to take place in Swansea but was moved to Cardiff for the second year running due to “significant construction and redevelopment work taking place in Swansea’s sport facilities”.

Last year, Cardiff University won 38.5-13.5 against Swansea University and the university’s team is hoping to bring the game home again.

The last time Cardiff University faced Swansea University in a rugby match, the game had to be “abandoned” after a violent confrontation arose between players. A high tackle committed on a Cardiff player sparked a brawl and eventually travelled to the stands with spectators throwing beer on the players’ heads.

Cardiff University, Cardiff SU and Cardiff University Rugby have been contacted for comment.

