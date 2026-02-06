Here’s how to get into your sporty fitness era for the new semester at Cardiff University

56 mins ago

Has your New Year’s resolution of getting fit in 2026 started yet? Don’t worry, when it comes to embarking on a new fitness journey, the idea can be just as exhausting as the actual workout.

Whether you’re a newbie in the gym, wanting to pick up a healthy hobby or you just need to find the motivation to start up again, the choice of what to do should not be the thing that stops you.

That’s why I’ve got you covered with a list of ways you can get on your health grind, so you can be looking and feeling great for the spring semester.

1. Run in Roath Park – Couch to 5k

Roath Park is the ideal exercise spot with its lush greenery, huge grounds and fresh air. The full park loop (including gardens) stretches a distance of about 5km. Perfect for a good run. For all those who consider themselves a “fresher” to running, why not try “Couch to 5K”? It’s the perfect way to ease yourself in.

The incremental plan creates a programme that progresses over time and has you completing a 5k easily in as little as nine weeks. The app suggests trying to run three times a week with sessions only lasting around 18-30 minutes making it easy to fit into those busy uni timetables. Not to mention a cheeky reward at Terra Nova café waiting for you at the lake by the end of your session.

Or, if you feel confident in your running abilities but hate the thought of going alone, why not join Roath Park Runners? If you’re really locked in to committing to your health journey, skip the tempting Wednesday night social and join them at 6pm for a 5k run and walk. Or, if YOLO just can’t missed, tag along to the longer 5k/10k session on Sunday mornings at 9am.

2. Go to the university gym

If you’re looking to feel stronger and more toned this new year, the university gym is a great place to start. Cardiff University operates Talybont Sports Training Village as well as newly refurbished Cathays Fitness and Conditioning Centre both fully equipped with cardio, weight and resistance training equipment.

Not sure that just lifting weights and walking on treadmills sounds motivating enough for you? Luckily their modern dance studio, Studio 49, offers a range of exercise classes running Monday to Friday. These include Step Aerobics, Pilates, Group Cycle, Yoga, Body Pump and many more at no extra costs for members.

With its location right next to the main university buildings and the class timetables consistently scheduled from January to March, there’s no excuse to not squeeze in a fun fitness sessions here and there.

3. Affordable monthly memberships

Although the university gym may seem more convenient for those living closer to Cathays, the other gyms nearer to town offer monthly membership plans that may be better suited to our baddies on a budget.

JD Gyms Cardiff offers: Standard membership of £19.99 for the first three months, no joining fee, no contract, sauna facilities, classes included in their private studio space and 24/7 gym access.

PureGym Cardiff Central offers: Core standard membership of £24.99 per month with a £10 joining fee, no contract, classes included and up to 30 per cent off for the first 6 months with UNIDAYS discount! With other locations like PureGym Cardiff Gate, perfect for those Taly Freshers wanting to start their second semester right.

The Gym Group Cardiff City Centre offers: Standard membership of £24.99 per month with a £10 joining fee, 24/7 access, no contract, free classes and offers a 25 per cent student discount on 12 month contracts. With speciality HYROX equipment and classes ideal for those training for a serious fitness challenge.

Pilates classes

Did you know Holland and Barrett run pilates classes? This is their first ever “experience” store which offers immersive yoga and pilates classes from just £8 a session.

The sessions range in ability to develop full body strength benefits, deepened core stability, postural alignment and improved coordination for the ultimate overall workout. This is the perfect option for anyone who wants to ease into exercise without the pressure of the traditional gym environment.

The calm, welcoming atmosphere and instructor led classes teaches not only physical strength but also mindfulness helping balance all aspects of your health.

5. Swimming at Maindy

Fitness isn’t just about how much weight you can lift or how much time you can spend on the stair master. Sometimes the best exercise is the simplest. Swimming is a low-impact workout that strengthens your whole body.

Maindy Centre offers Swim for Fitness 50 minute sessions for just £9. Or become a Better member and have access to their gym, wwimming, fitness classes and Health Suite facilities.

If you’re a beginner or just feel intimidated in the gym don’t let that stop you. Maindy’s female only swim sessions and a private female gym area is ideal for the girls who are still building up their confidence.

6. Join a run club

Cardiff has a whole host of free run clubs open to new members. The Nervous in Crowds Running Club is a uni society encouraging its members to step outside their comfort zones and do what makes you nervous. You can easily join by visiting their Instagram page and join the WhatsApp group chat linked in their bio.

If you’re looking for a bit more consistency PullUp Recordings holds a weekly Sunday run club. You can join by adding yourself to their WhatsApp group chat via their website. Or join the popular Cardiff Park Run held every Saturday at 9am. Open to all ability levels, you’re encouraged to take it at your own pace and just have fun! Just register on their website and you are ready to go.

Run clubs are not only a great way to exercise but also an excellent way to meet like-minded people and make new friends.

7. Sport Wales National Centre

Running, swimming, pilates, yoga, fitness classes and weight training all not your thing? Don’t worry we’ve got more options yet! Grab your friends and head to the Sports Wales National centre.

They offer badminton, squash, tennis and even table tennis if Marty Supreme has inspired you to pick up a new hobby. This is such a good way to mix fitness with fun and invite your mates on your fitness journey with you.

8. Motivation

Hopefully now that you know how you are going to start your sporty era it’s just about putting it into practice. Finding the motivation to start can be hard but here are a final few things that you can do to stay consistent.

You’ve heard the saying “look good, feel good” and its true. Invest in some cute gym sets, Primark has a range of affordable but adorable gym clothes and although Gymshark can be more costly they do offer a 15 per cent student discount. And you can’t have a good workout without a motivating music so take some time to curate your perfect playlist.

Finally, create a routine that fits with your uni schedule rather than trying to overload yourself with everything at once. Be consistent and build up your ability over time. It’s important to remember progress isn’t instant, it’s about showing up and building habits that make you feel stronger, healthier and more confident over time.

