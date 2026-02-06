Get out of your slump! The ultimate guide to surviving semester two at Cardiff University

How to become permanent resident of the ASSL while still having a social life

2 hours ago

You’ve survived the dreaded November deadlines, persevered through a restless Christmas and a never-ending January of assignments and revision. But there’s no kicking up your feet and relaxing just yet, because before you know it, semester two will hit you in the face like a brick.

The lack of near deadlines and assignments may appear blissful at first, but don’t be fooled, as it can be deceiving. You might think you have all the time in the world, but readings pile up, deadlines creep up on you, and academic pressure lingers like that fly that never leaves you alone.

So, to ensure you don’t fall into the trap of academic burnout and become victim to all-nighters in the ASSL, here is the all-important guide to surviving semester two at Cardiff Uni.

1. Different study spots

It is a given that studying will take up a lot of your time during semester two. I mean, that essay isn’t going to write itself after all. So it is great that Cardiff Uni has many different study spots to offer.

From the picturesque and traditional main building, to the more modern CSL, offering expansive views of Cardiff from its full-length windows, there really is a study spot for everyone. It is important to switch up your study spots, especially if you’re in a slump. You never know, a different setting may offer you a different perspective.

While the ASSL may be a trusty companion to many, I’m sure its intense atmosphere does not offer much inspiration, or motivation, to complete those pressing deadlines.

2. Join a gym

New year, new me… or so everyone says. With semester two falling at the beginning of the calendar year, it’s the perfect time to sign up to that gym membership you’ve been putting off since September.

With exercise scientifically proven to boost your mood, it can also act as a reset button for your brain. If you’re struggling to complete an assignment or maybe just struggling in general, a gym session can be the perfect escape to help you through the semester. The best ones for most uni students in Cardiff are JD Gym, Pure Gym, and the Cardiff University Sport one.

3. Get outside

The transition into spring means two things: longer days and warmer weather (fingers-crossed). If you haven’t already, be sure to get out and enjoy the natural beauty Cardiff has to offer.

Places like Bute and Roath Park are perfect for a walk with friends during a much needed study break. A true Cardiff rite of passage is a BBQ in Bute Park, so when the weather is warmer, be sure to grab your friends and a disposable BBQ and head on down to the expansive green fields of Bute.

Or if you have access to a car, maybe venture to the Brecon Beacons, where Pen y Fan and the four waterfalls walk provide a nice respite from city life. After all, Cardiff is more than just the bin-lined streets of Cathays.

4. Go to a rugby match

With the Six Nations coming up, semester two is the perfect time to fully embrace the Welsh culture. Attending a rugby match in the Principality Stadium solidifies your status as a Cardiff Uni student and can give you something to look forward to amongst a sea of deadlines and assignments.

A memorable experience, the atmosphere in Cardiff on a match day is unrivalled and will definitely become a highlight during semester two.

5. Explore Cardiff

Perhaps you felt semester one rushed by, preoccupied with finding a routine and settling into your studies. Now you’ve survived semester one, you can finally start to enjoy the city you applied to study in.

Having a work/life balance is vital, especially at university, where it is so easy to become wrapped up in work and forget all about the world around you. With Cardiff being such a diverse and exciting city, this semester is a great time to explore all it has to offer.

From the charming arcades in the city centre to the independent coffee shops scattered throughout, you’ll be sure to find something that takes your fancy.

6. Meal plan

No one really talks about how hard it can be to think of three meals a day, seven days a week. The stress of uni work often takes a priority spot in our mind, leaving little time to think of anything else, let alone what is for dinner.

With the days blurring into one, a monotonous cycle of lectures and work, you might find yourself wondering when you last ate a full meal. Having a balanced and healthy diet will help sustain energy levels and power your brain, something extremely necessary throughout semester two.

Set aside a small amount of time on a Sunday to plan your food shop and meals for the next week. It may seem tedious at first, but your future self will be thanking you when you come back from an eight-hour stint at the library and don’t have to think of what to cook for dinner.

So, there you have it, the ultimate semester two survival guide. You don’t need to exactly become a gym-obsessed, meal-prepping, 6am rising academic weapon to get through it. You just need to pace yourself, touch some grass occasionally, escape the ASSL when it starts to drain your will to live, and remember that Cardiff exists beyond your lecture timetable.

Semester two might throw a couple of curveballs your way, but with the right balance of fresh air, studying, and a vaguely planned dinner, you’ll make it to summer in one piece. And if all else fails, just remember it will eventually pass, probably when you’re neglecting your assignments whilst sunbathing in Bute Park.

