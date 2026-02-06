It’s tomorrow, so here’s what’s going down at Bonnie Blue’s moral-defying new record stunt

1 hour ago

It’s that time once again. Bonnie Blue has another stunt coming up, and she’s promising it’s bigger and more shocking than ever. I did think that nothing she could do could shock me anymore, but this actually has.

Bonnie has announced that to celebrate the one year anniversary of her infamous 1,000 men in a day challenge, she is doing it again… but bigger. The challenge is happening this weekend, and the details of it really are something.

Bonnie Blue is doing another 1,000 man stunt

The second attempt at sleeping with over 1,000 men will run for a full 24-hours, and will involve more guys than ever before. The previous one was 12 hours. “This isn’t a quick thing,” Bonnie said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.” She has confirmed it will be taking place in London again.

In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

Bonnie has been driving around in her infamous Bang Bus to promote the event, and has added in paint on the back of it: “Back doors open February 7th.”

She’s also upping the numbers too. Bonnie hasn’t explicitly said how many men she intends to sleep with, but she’s doubled the time-frame, so is going to see how many she can squeeze in. 2,000? Maybe.

It’s happening this weekend

Initially, Bonnie said the event would take place on January 17th. She then last minute pushed it back. The event will be on Saturday, February 7th. The reason behind the change in date is pretty wild. She’s straight up called it a “breeding mission” and I feel a bit unwell.

“Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,” Bonnie said. “But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad.” She added: “I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me.”

Bonnie said she’s shifted the event to be “perfect timing” for her “biological clock”. Yep, she apparently wants to get pregnant. “I want my eggs fertilised, and I want the strongest swimmers to be deep inside of me,” she said in a grim Instagram video.

I guess now we wait and see.

